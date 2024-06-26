Experience the White-Sand Shores of Alabama's Orange Beach

"Orange Beach is a fantastic place to vacation for travelers of all ages and interests," said Rhiannon Reynolds, Vice President of Operations at Innisfree Hotels. Post this

Orange Beach is also home to over 200 restaurants, from fresh Gulf seafood to homemade ice cream, and the destination offers a number of hotels that appeal to every type of traveler and budget. Four to consider:

Best Western Premier, The Tides Hotel — This modern hotel is located directly on the beach in the heart of the action. Enjoy sweeping views of Alabama's famous coastline from private room balconies, the expansive fourth-floor, beachfront pool deck and other vantage points.

famous coastline from private room balconies, the expansive fourth-floor, beachfront pool deck and other vantage points. Hampton Inn & Suites — Ideally located just a half-mile from top shops and restaurants, this property is within a five-minute drive of Gulf State Park and the Adventure Island amusement park. Home to some of the best sunset views around.

and the Adventure Island amusement park. Home to some of the best sunset views around. Holiday Inn Express — Walk right onto the beach from the hotel, a stylish and contemporary property that's full of amenities for travelers' comfort. Enjoy water activities like deep sea fishing, parasailing and wave running conveniently near the hotel.

Hilton Garden Inn — Bright and beachy decor welcomes guests, who have access to an outdoor pool with whirlpools and a seasonal tiki bar. The Garden Grille & Bar is open for breakfast and dinner during the summer months, and hungry guests can enjoy a poolside food menu for lunch during peak season.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

