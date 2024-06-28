Experience The Wonder Of Sea Turtle Releases In Puerto Vallarta

Visitors flock to Mexico's Pacific coast paradise to participate in this bucket list event each July through December

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the summer sun graces the shores of Puerto Vallarta, an extraordinary natural spectacle unfolds: sea turtle hatching season. With its rich biodiversity and commitment to conservation, the destination has earned its reputation as a sanctuary for these magnificent creatures, drawing thousands of visitors each year to witness this awe-inspiring event. From families seeking educational experiences to nature enthusiasts craving unforgettable encounters, the releases offer something truly extraordinary for every visitor.

Each year, from July through December, Puerto Vallarta's pristine beaches become the stage for the emergence of baby sea turtles from their nests. Guided by marine biologists and conservation experts, these releases provide a unique opportunity for tourists to actively participate in the preservation of endangered sea turtle species. Participants witness the magic of sea turtle hatchlings making their way to the ocean while gaining valuable insights into sea turtle biology, ecology and conservation.

With an average of 70 to 230 nests releasing from 60 to 500 sea turtles daily, Puerto Vallarta's commitment to sea turtle conservation is evident. Six out of the seven species recognized worldwide nest on Mexican seashores, with the Olive Ridley predominantly found along the coast of Puerto Vallarta's Banderas Bay. Since 1990, all sea turtle species have enjoyed comprehensive federal protection, emphasizing the country's dedication to their well-being. Sea turtle releases are more than just a tourist attraction; they are a vital component of the resort city's commitment to environmental stewardship. By supporting local conservation efforts and promoting the preservation of marine ecosystems, participants in these releases play a direct role in safeguarding their future. Beyond the positive environmental impact, turtle releases also serve as educational opportunities, fostering a deeper appreciation for marine life and inspiring a sense of responsibility towards conservation especially while traveling.

During a summer vacation in Puerto Vallarta, sea turtle releases often take place at sunset and offer one of the best and free activities to enjoy. Visitors have a variety of options to choose from to witness this natural wonder, including:

HOTELS

Plenty of Puerto Vallarta hotels are actively engaged in conservation and facilitate participation in sea turtle releases. With more than 20 years of commitment to protecting sea turtles, the iconic Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa offers guided releases supervised by resident biologists, ensuring a responsible and informative experience. Nestled in a secluded cove near Conchas Chinas beach, the beaches of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta luxury resort provide natural shelter for sea turtles. Hotel guests and the general public are welcome to take part in the releases through the hotel's conservation program led by trained staff.

TURTLE CAMPS

Turtle camps operate their own conservation initiatives, with several offering guests the opportunity to accompany hatchlings from their nests to the shore. At Boca de Tomates Turtle Camp, visitors can adopt a nest, select its name, and gain insight into the hatchlings' birth day. They can then actively participate in releasing these hatchlings into the ocean, providing hands-on experience in conservation efforts.

TOURS

For a completely immersive experience, specialized tours are available during release season. Wildlife Connection offers guided tours to the official camp of the National Sea Turtle Conservation Program, ensuring an informed and respectful encounter with nature led by bilingual biologists with experience in marine ecology. The tours are conducted in small groups and offer the opportunity to patrol the beaches north of Puerto Vallarta looking for nesting turtles. For nearly 30 years, Ecotours Vallarta has offered close-up encounters at Sea Turtle Camp, where visitors are accompanied by a guide who provides insight into the workings of a turtle camp with the opportunity to build a nest. Proceeds support the dedicated team of biologists and volunteers to prevent the species from facing extinction.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

Media Contact

Allyson Doyle, PTG Consulting, 1 646 465 9789, [email protected]

SOURCE PTG Consulting