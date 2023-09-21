Experience Unprecedented Gaming Detail with BenQ X-Series Projectors

The latest additions to our new X Series gaming projectors bring a revolutionary shift to the world of large-screen gaming. Boasting authentic 4K HDR visual quality and minimal input lag, these projectors are the ultimate platform for an immersive AAA gaming experience in various settings. Tweet this

"The latest additions to our new X Series gaming projectors bring a revolutionary shift to the world of large-screen gaming. Boasting authentic 4K HDR visual quality and minimal input lag, these projectors are the ultimate platform for an immersive AAA gaming experience in various settings," said Houston Wei, Senior Director of BenQ North America." The flagship X3100i redefines the ultimate dream gaming room standard without compromise. The X500i transforms any compact space into gaming hubs, and the X300G projector empowers gamers to establish gaming centers within their personal space."

Revolutionizing Ultra-HD Gaming with BenQ HDR-PRO

The heart of the X Series lies in BenQ's innovative in-game detail refinement technology, delivering fully immersive gaming experiences filled with newly uncovered details and realism. True 4K HDR ultra high resolution, consisting of 8.3 million distinct pixels, complements the exclusive HDR-PRO technology optimized for projectors. This technology employs SSI Dynamic Black and HDR tone mapping techniques, resulting in vibrant contrasts and realistic shadows that reveal intricate details even in dim settings. Additionally, the theater-grade BenQ CinematicColor technology utilizes the brilliance and color range of 4LED high brightness and color volume to achieve remarkable color accuracy, capturing an extensive color gamut, encompassing delicate shades, and reaching up to 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

CinematicSound & Ultra-Fast Response

BenQ's CinematicSound immerses X Series gamers with a 3D spatial audio environment crafted from its unique treVolo driver design and advanced sound processing. With an industry-leading response time of 4.16ms*, the X Series ensures gamers can instantly react, guaranteeing unmatched in-game victories.

The X Series gaming projectors are designed for all gaming systems, offering various game modes such as role-playing, shooter, sports, and racing, with features like Auto Game Mode for optimized settings and input lag, SettingXChange for quick color shifts, and a built-in FPS crosshair for precise targeting.

BenQ X Series gaming projectors feature Google-certified Android TV and built-in Netflix, offering a wide range of entertainment from apps to movies, sports, and even more games. They also support eARC and S/PDIF for transmitting high-quality audio to external sound systems.

With a futuristic and modern gaming look, the X Series gaming projectors are designed for easy, flexible installation, featuring the right throw ratios, lens shift, 2D keystone, and digital or motorized zoom*. They're ideal for any gaming space, big or small. (*Vertical lens shift on X3100i only; motorized zoom on X300G only.)

BenQ's X3100i ($2,399) and X500i ($1,699) will be available to order in early November 2023 on BenQ.com. The X300G ($1,799) will be available to order in January 2024. To learn more about the all-new 4K HDR smart projectors, please visit https://rb.gy/j60mt. Starting December 2023, the X3100i and X500i will be available for purchase on Amazon, Bestbuy US, Adorama, B&H, and ProjectorPeople.

Experience the new X Series gaming projectors firsthand at Tokyo Game Show 2023, booth at gaming hardware area 8Hall-C18, from September 21-24, and TwitchCon 2023, booth #220, from October 20-22.

