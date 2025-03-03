Experienced Doctor Reflects on Career in New Book and Shares Why Individuals May NOT Want to Be a Doctor

"I'm hoping to reach all those interested in learning more about the medical field," said Dr. Y. "Through some light reading with short stories I want to share the real experiences that don't often get told to new and prospective medical students." Post this

"I'm hoping to reach all those interested in learning more about the medical field," said Dr. Y. "Through some light reading with short stories I want to share the real experiences that don't often get told to new and prospective medical students."

"I have noted my perspective has changed greatly," said Dr. Y. "I no longer laugh at the jokes I previously found funny. And, although I promised myself I would never allow medicine to change me, it has."

"Why You DON'T Want to be a Doctor: Real Stories from an Insider"

By Dr. Y

ISBN: 9781665765053 (softcover); 9781665765060 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

After graduating medical school from San Francisco, California, then completing residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dr. Y. is roughly a 20-year medical veteran. Dr. Y. continues to actively practice, board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospitalist Medicine. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861690-why-you-dont-want-to-be-a-doctor.

