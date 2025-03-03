Experienced Doctor Reflects on Career in New Book and Shares Why Individuals May NOT Want to Be a Doctor

Author shares an inside view of the thoughts, emotions, and experiences of the "becoming a doctor" journey
DENVER, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Becoming a doctor is often a rigorous endeavor, and medicine can be rewarding, but it is also frequently quite taxing. A 20-year medical veteran looks back on her experience, both the good and the bad.
In "Why You DON'T Want to be a Doctor: Real Stories from an Insider," Dr. Y provides readers with a collection of autobiographical stories that don't hold back any punches. She includes life-changing and life-threatening situations, for better or worse.
"I'm hoping to reach all those interested in learning more about the medical field," said Dr. Y. "Through some light reading with short stories I want to share the real experiences that don't often get told to new and prospective medical students."
After graduating medical school from San Francisco, California, then completing residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dr. Y. is roughly a 20-year medical veteran. Dr. Y. continues to actively practice, board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospitalist Medicine.
"I have noted my perspective has changed greatly," said Dr. Y. "I no longer laugh at the jokes I previously found funny. And, although I promised myself I would never allow medicine to change me, it has."
"Why You DON'T Want to be a Doctor: Real Stories from an Insider"
By Dr. Y
ISBN: 9781665765053 (softcover); 9781665765060 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
