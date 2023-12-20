Experienced Industry Leader Paul Culberson Joins Gilbane Building Company to Expand Portfolio in Chicago

Culberson brings 24 years of experience to foster market growth for Gilbane's portfolio in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Paul Culberson has joined the Chicago team as a project executive. Culberson served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for over 24 years in positions of increased responsibility, collaboration, and authority. While serving our nation, he cultivated a people-centric strategic vision, developed and implemented robust corporate governance policies, streamlined project management practices, and enhanced strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Paul Culberson join our leadership team in Chicago. He brings a strong track record of success on complex projects that will boost our growth across Chicagoland," said Karrie Kratz, vice president and business leader for Gilbane Chicago.

Most recently, Culberson served as the District Commander for the Chicago District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he delivered a civil works program valued at $320 million annually and maintained a portfolio of 180 construction projects across all phases of the project lifecycle. In his role with Gilbane, Culberson will combine his technical expertise and collaborative approach to deliver high-quality projects and work closely with the operations team to enhance and expand client relationships.

"I am excited for this next opportunity in my career to join Gilbane and help expand their growing portfolio," said Culberson. "I am excited to be a part of an organization that is so focused on building more than buildings and shares the same passion and vision that I have for a better future for everyone."

Culberson has a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College, a master's degree in geological engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, and a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from Louisiana State University.

