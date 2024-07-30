Experienced Labor Attorney Joins Willig, Williams & Davidson

"Erica has an excellent track record of fighting for workers' rights, and we are happy to welcome her to the team. Her insight into labor organizational strategy is a valuable asset, and we look forward to working with her to ensure our clients are treated with dignity and respect." Post this

Askin comes to the firm with more than 15 years of experience in the courtroom and at the negotiating table. She was the first woman business manager elected by the public employee members of a trades' union local, the sole in-house counsel to a large private sector union local in Oregon, and a representative of a nurses' union in right-to-work Florida during the height of the pandemic. She most recently practiced as a plaintiff's employment attorney.

Among her accomplishments, Askin has trained and supported the leadership development of hundreds of union members throughout her career, enhancing her own leadership skills in the process. She understands that her union clients seek to build organization and that building strong organization requires navigating both legal pitfalls and opportunities.

"I am proud to join the labor attorneys at Willig, Williams & Davidson and help contribute to this firm's incredible legacy of advocating for working people," said Askin. "Workers are often vulnerable in the face of powerful forces seeking to take advantage of them, and it is an honor to stand with them and amplify their voices."

Askin also has represented plaintiffs in employment and civil rights cases including whistleblowing and claims for discrimination and harassment. Before receiving her law degree from Rutgers University School of Law, she worked as an anti-poverty policy advocate in her home state of Florida, where she earned a bachelor's degree in social work at Florida State University. She has been an active volunteer in her community, serving organizations focused on human rights, racial equality, and economic justice.

