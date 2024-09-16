Experienced Optometrist Dr. George J. Grisnik Returns to AIO | OCLI Vision

I am thrilled to rejoin Associates in Ophthalmology, where I look forward to contributing my extensive experience in both primary eye care and specialized treatment areas. Post this

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Grisnik stated, "I am thrilled to rejoin Associates in Ophthalmology, where I look forward to contributing my extensive experience in both primary eye care and specialized treatment areas. I am eager to work alongside a team that shares my passion for improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of optometry."

Dr. Grisnik's distinguished career includes clinical rotations at The Eye Institute in Philadelphia and The Eye and Ear Hospital in Pittsburgh. He has been recognized with the Clinical Excellence Award and the Humanitarian Service Award for his contributions to patient care and community service. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Grisnik served as the Chief of Eyecare Services in the Military's Biomedical Surgeons Corps, achieving the rank of Major.

Dr. Grisnik holds professional memberships with the American Optometric Association, the Western Pennsylvania Optometric Society, and the Armed Services Medical Society of the United States. He is also noted for his contributions to medical literature, with articles published in the Review of Optometry and Optometric Monthly.

For more details about Dr. Grisnik and the services offered at Associates in Ophthalmology | OCLI Vision, please visit our website or contact our office.

Media Contact

Jerry Kapatos, OCLI.net, 5168045200, [email protected], OCLI.net

SOURCE OCLI.net