Experienced Prosecutor Joins Massachusetts DUI Defense Law Firm

The Law Office of Brian Simoneau, P.C. is pleased to announce that Attorney Kyle Lam joined the firm on June 1, 2026 as a DUI defense attorney.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Lam comes to the firm directly from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, where he served as an Assistant District Attorney. Prior to that, he prosecuted DUI, domestic violence, drug, and firearms cases at the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office in both Brockton and Wareham District Courts.