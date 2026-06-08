Experienced Prosecutor Joins Massachusetts DUI Defense Law Firm

The Law Office of Brian Simoneau, P.C. is pleased to announce that Attorney Kyle Lam joined the firm on June 1, 2026 as a DUI defense attorney.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Lam comes to the firm directly from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, where he served as an Assistant District Attorney. Prior to that, he prosecuted DUI, domestic violence, drug, and firearms cases at the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office in both Brockton and Wareham District Courts.
Attorney Lam earned his Juris Doctor from New England Law | Boston, graduating with honors as a recipient of the Sandra Day O'Connor Full Tuition Scholarship. He was a four-time New England Scholar and Dean's List honoree. He also completed internships with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.
At the firm, Attorney Lam will focus on defending clients charged with DUI and related motor vehicle offenses, including reckless driving, negligent operation, and motor vehicle homicide.
Media Contact
Brian Simoneau, The Law Office of Brian Simoneau, P.C., 1 5086560057, [email protected], https://rmvlawyer.com
Kyle Lam, Law Office of Brian Simoneau, P.C., 1 508-656-0057, [email protected], https://rmvlawyer.com
SOURCE The Law Office of Brian Simoneau, P.C.
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