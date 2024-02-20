Experienced Realtor Debbi DiMaggio Launches New Podcast, Mastering the Art of Real Estate

Debbi DiMaggio, experienced Realtor with the DiMaggio Betta Group and author of Real Estate Rules! 52 Ways to Achieve Success in Real Estate and The Art of Real Estate, announces the launch of her weekly podcast, Mastering the Art of Real Estate on Bold Brave TV. Join her each week to hear expert real estate advice and inspiration to live your dreams.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debbi DiMaggio, experienced Realtor with the DiMaggio Betta Group and author of Real Estate Rules! 52 Ways to Achieve Success in Real Estate and The Art of Real Estate, announces the launch of her weekly podcast, Mastering the Art of Real Estate on Bold Brave TV. Join her each week to hear expert real estate advice and inspiration to live your dreams.

Mastering the Art of Real Estate airs Fridays at 2PM (Eastern) on Bold Brave TV, Amazon Fire TV, Spotify TV, iHeart and other OTT TV and radio podcasting platforms.

Listen live by clicking here or access archived shows here.

Fans of Mastering the Art of Real Estate are encouraged to call in LIVE with their real estate and dream inspired questions at 1-866-451-1451.

Debbi DiMaggio, a top 1.5% of all Realtors nationwide, 4x author, Mother of Two, Wife, and Philanthropist aspires to inspire, by following her passions and living her purpose. Debbi's love of meeting people, travel, design and experiencing new cultures has driven much of her success in real estate and beyond. Debbi is committed to helping her clients navigate the murky waters of the real estate market and mentoring others on their own paths to greatness. Debbi also offers online programs in life coaching, marketing and product/brand consulting.

To learn more about Debbi DiMaggio and the coaching services she provides, please visit: https://debbidimaggio.org/

Coach With Debbi:

https://debbi-dimaggio.mykajabi.com/

Connect with Debbi:

Email: [email protected]

Websites:

DiMaggioBettaGroup.com

DebbiDiMaggio.org

DebbiDiMaggioLA.com

Media Contact

John Kelly, Bold Brave TV, 1 6316192050 105, [email protected], https://boldbravetv.com/2pm-mastering-the-art-of-real-estate/

SOURCE Mastering the Art of Real Estate