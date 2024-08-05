Experienced Screenwriter Takes the Leap from Silver Screen to Page

Compelling New Drama Combines Faith, Love, and a Life-or-Death Decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 20 years in the film industry and experience as an accomplished screenwriter, Paul G. Kaloyeropoulos brings his expertise to the literary world with his debut crime thriller, "A Natural Kill." This gripping novel showcases his knack for storytelling in a high-stakes drama.

The novel follows Dr. Peter Kalos, an emergency room physician who finds himself in a dangerous conflict with a drug dealer after discovering a horrific crime against a child. The story takes a dramatic turn when Clint Wolf, an infamous hitman known as 'The Black Stallion,' is assigned to eliminate Dr. Kalos, the sole witness to the crime.

As Clint begins his surveillance of Dr. Kalos, he is confronted with the doctor's strong faith and saintly virtues. This challenges Clint's own beliefs and his approach to his profession. The hitman is further conflicted when he discovers a startling dark secret about Dr. Kalos, complicating his assignment.

Further complications arise when Clint falls in love with Stacy, a waitress with strong Christian values. This relationship brings unexpected challenges and forces Clint to confront his own moral compass. His love for Stacy and his growing admiration for Peter's integrity make it difficult for him to proceed with his mission. The romantic and moral conflicts lead Clint to reconsider his career and life choices, culminating in a confrontation with unexpected adversaries.

"I wanted to create a crime thriller that combines the relentless action of 'Taken,' the heartfelt emotion of 'Forrest Gump,' and the uncompromising justice of 'The Equalizer.'" Kaloyeropoulos said. "I believe readers will find themselves on a roller-coaster ride of suspense and emotion, making this novel an unforgettable experience."

"A Natural Kill" is currently in the process of being adapted into a feature-length film with Motion Picture Company Inc. Kaloyeropoulos plans to continue Clint's story in future novels.

"A Natural Kill"

By Paul G. Kaloyeropoulos

ISBN: 9781665759038 (softcover); 9781665759052 (hardcover); 9781665759045 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Paul Kaloyeropoulos has worked for over 20 years in the film industry and is an accomplished screenwriter, having penned 10 film scripts. A Natural Kill is his first sojourn into the literary arena of novels. He weaves humor, heart, likable characters, and Godly insights into a story of violence, retribution, and ultimate harmony.

