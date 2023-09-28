Experiences with a Rapid Multiplex NAT System for Bloodstream Infections at a Tertiary Cancer Center, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into why and how to integrate rapid molecular diagnostic testing for bloodstream infections in a microbiology laboratory. Attendees will learn how well a rapid molecular diagnostic test for bloodstream infections can correlate to culture while seeing how many pathogens can be detected with a comprehensive panel offering. The featured speaker will dive into some important cases that can highlight the importance of implementing a rapid diagnostic solution, especially in high-risk populations.
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloodstream infections can be detrimental to all patient populations, however, in certain patient populations, such as cancer patients, there is an increased risk for poor outcomes. Identification of the pathogen causing the infection coupled with genotypic resistance markers through a rapid multiplex nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) system can help guide clinicians with proper therapeutic interventions.
In this webinar, Dr. Melvilí Cintrón will discuss considerations for implementing a rapid multiplex NAT system for identifying pathogens and genotypic resistance profiles in bloodstream infections (ePlex® Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panels). She will also provide an overview on how it was integrated within the microbiology laboratory workflow.
In addition to showcasing some interesting case studies, she will detail how well the molecular rapid diagnostic test performs compared to culture while also highlighting how comprehensive the ePlex BCID Panels are in detecting the pathogens causing bloodstream infections.
Join Melvilí Cintrón, PhD, D(ABMM), Assistant Director, Clinical Microbiology Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for the live webinar on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Experiences with a Rapid Multiplex NAT System for Bloodstream Infections at a Tertiary Cancer Center.
