Experiences with a Rapid Multiplex NAT System for Bloodstream Infections at a Tertiary Cancer Center, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Identification of the pathogen causing the infection coupled with genotypic resistance markers through a rapid multiplex nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) system can help guide clinicians with proper therapeutic interventions. Tweet this

In addition to showcasing some interesting case studies, she will detail how well the molecular rapid diagnostic test performs compared to culture while also highlighting how comprehensive the ePlex BCID Panels are in detecting the pathogens causing bloodstream infections.

Join Melvilí Cintrón, PhD, D(ABMM), Assistant Director, Clinical Microbiology Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for the live webinar on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Experiences with a Rapid Multiplex NAT System for Bloodstream Infections at a Tertiary Cancer Center.

