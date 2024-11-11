Experiential Based Workbook Facilitates 30 Days of Meditation with God

"My life and the book are passionate about bringing glory to God and the personal knowledge of him to the world," said Knight. "Readers can experience the awesome privilege and opportunity to experience eternal life in the here and now." Post this

"My life and the book are passionate about bringing glory to God and the personal knowledge of him to the world," said Knight. "Readers can experience the awesome privilege and opportunity to experience eternal life in the here and now."

The workbook is meant to engage a variety of learning styles, including listening to Scriptures and praying the Scripture in conjunction with listening. Other suggested practices include physically walking at a moderate pace as you listen. Knight adds that reading, memorizing, meditating, applying, and sharing integral parts of the journey will maximize the experience.

"I hope to create an experiential engagement with Scripture that goes beyond the surface and dives into the depths of transformation," said Knight, "deepening the experience of growth and connection".

"A Journey of Personal and Relational Transformation: Experiencing the Community and Connection of Philippians"

By Bruce Wayne Knight

ISBN: 9798385021819 (softcover); 9798385021826 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Bruce Wayne Knight, born to a blue-collar couple in western Virginia, imbibed the virtues of hard work and independence from an early age. His journey from Liberty University to becoming a licensed therapist and CEO of Grace Healing Journey, PLLC, is a testament to his dedication. Alongside his beloved wife, Kitty, and their two daughters, he cherishes family above all. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857031-a-journey-of-personal-and-relational-transformation.

