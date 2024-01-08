Expert Care, Digital Precision: Barefaced Introduces the Future of Skincare with the Skin Coach

A new frontier in skincare experiences, the "Barefaced AI Skin Coach" guides shoppers through a holistic consumer journey backed by Revieve's best-in-class AI/AR skincare technology

HELSINKI and CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barefaced, a results-driven skincare brand founded by Board-certified Nurse Practitioner Jordan Harper, today announced the partnership with Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. This strategic alliance marks the introduction of a revolutionary skincare solution, the "Barefaced AI Skin Coach," set to redefine the skin product discovery and drive continuous engagement throughout the customer journey for customers in the United States.

Barefaced's commitment to expertise and excellence in skincare aligns seamlessly with Revieve's track record in delivering digital personalized brand experiences. The "Barefaced AI Skin Coach'' leverages Revieve's cutting-edge beauty and wellness technology platform, integrating proprietary mobile selfie diagnostics technology for skin analysis, user input, and AI-powered recommendations. The result is an all-encompassing interactive experience that empowers customers to set skincare goals, track progress, and receive personalized product recommendations tailored to their unique needs during and between shopping visits.

This collaboration symbolizes a visionary leap in skincare innovation – the engagement and customer retention strategies embedded within the "Barefaced AI Skin Coach" solution aim to provide customers with an elevated, personalized journey that transcends the traditional paradigm of skincare quizzes and routines. Unlike standard skin assessments, the Skin Coach offers an immersive and continuous experience that extends beyond a one-time interaction. It becomes a dynamic part of the customer's skincare journey, bringing the experience into consumer homes and fostering a lasting connection with the brand.

In addition to its functionality, the Skin Coach is strategically aligned with Barefaced's social media marketing efforts. The brand recognizes the significance of integrating this innovative solution with its broader digital presence. By doing so, Barefaced can seamlessly weave Skin Coach into its social media campaigns, creating a cohesive and unified brand narrative across various channels.

"At Barefaced, we are excited about the introduction of the 'Barefaced AI Skin Coach'—a transformative journey beyond utility that we wholeheartedly believe our customers will eagerly embrace," said Jordan Harper, the founder and CEO at Barefaced. "We are constantly looking for ways to elevate our customer's experience, and provide them with value they cannot find elsewhere. We believe our new AI Skin Quiz and Skin Coach will be a celebrated and indispensable aspect of our customer's skincare rituals. This reflects our dedication to expert skincare in the digital realm, ensuring our customers receive the premium care they expect from the Barefaced brand."

How does the experience work:

Goal Setting: Customers input their skin goals based on a skincare routine previously recommended by Barefaced.

Personalized Progress Tracking: Utilizing Revieve's state-of-the-art mobile skin diagnostics, customers are prompted to take a monthly selfie to log and track their progress.

Personalized Routine & Guidance: As the Barefaced Skin Coach observes changes in the customer's skin over time through the selfie, it continually recommends products and supports the customer in achieving their optimal skin state.

In essence, the AI Skin Coach is a dynamic personalized digital platform experience for customer engagement, retention, and brand advocacy. It embodies a forward-thinking approach to skincare that extends beyond mere transactions, fostering a community of skincare enthusiasts who actively participate in and celebrate the ongoing evolution of their skincare journey with Barefaced.

"We are thrilled to witness Barefaced pioneer a new era in expert skincare," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve. "By adopting Revieve's Skin Coach, Barefaced is set to drive sustainable customer retention and foster enduring relationships with their customers."

The solution is available via this link: https://www.barefaced.com/pages/barefaced-ai-skin-quiz

About Barefaced

We all know selecting skin care products can be overwhelming. Barefaced is on a mission to eliminate that confusion with a simple philosophy: less, but better. From identifying a gap in the market to staying true to their mission, Barefaced has sold over a million units since launching 3 years ago while maintaining a 90% returning customer rate (industry standard is less than 30%). It's safe to say the results speak for themselves. Founded by Nurse Practitioner, Jordan Harper, Barefaced also provides simple, science-backed education across their social channels, making it easy to build a customized skin care routine based on your unique skin type. With a team of Skincare Specialists available to text for complimentary consults and to answer any questions, it's like having an in-office visit from the comfort of your couch. It's all the tools you need for the confidence to go Barefaced. Visit Barefaced online at www.barefaced.com and follow along on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic and coaching solutions that personalize search, product discovery, and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty and wellness technology platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments that enhance the customer-brand relationship and drive loyalty.

Revieve's platform also seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

