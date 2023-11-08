Expert consensus statement defines best practices for integration of lifestyle medicine into primary care settings

"It is my hope that this expert consensus statement publication raises awareness of the unique aspects of integrating lifestyle medicine into primary care and helps inform clinicians as they transition to a delivery model that places lifestyle medicine at the foundation of all healthcare." Post this

A lifestyle medicine approach to primary care – where disease risk factors and symptoms are often first detected – could meaningfully improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Evaluation and management of chronic disease accounts for about 80% of medical encounters, largely due to lifestyle choices that influence eight of the top 10 causes of mortality, the statement noted. Lifestyle medicine aligns with many of the recommendations in the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine's 2021 report "Implementing High-Quality Primary Care: Rebuilding the Foundation of Health Care."

"This panel of experts from diverse backgrounds agreed on many key aspects of lifestyle medicine that can be incorporated into the primary care setting to achieve improved quality and outcomes, while also identifying benefits such as decreased health-related costs and enhanced patient and clinician satisfaction," said Meagan Grega, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, chair of the expert panel. "It is my hope that this expert consensus statement publication raises awareness of the unique aspects of integrating lifestyle medicine into primary care and helps inform clinicians as they transition to a delivery model that places lifestyle medicine at the foundation of all healthcare."

The expert panel of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, a clinical psychologist and other health professionals who practice lifestyle medicine used a modified Delphi Survey to achieve the criteria for consensus on 65 statements, which were divided into 10 categories:

-Integration of lifestyle medicine into primary care

-Delivery models

-Provider education

-Evidence base for lifestyle medicine

-Vital signs

-Treatment

-Resource referral and reimbursement

-Patient, family and community involvement; shared decision-making

-Social determinates of health and health equity

-Barriers to lifestyle medicine

Examples of statements that achieved consensus include "Optimal lifestyle medicine services in primary care are best delivered through a multi-disciplinary team approach utilizing a qualified clinician lead and qualified supporting health professionals" and "Effective deprescribing of medications is an essential part of safe and effective lifestyle intervention treatment."

Interest in lifestyle medicine has soared in recent years amid growing awareness that the trajectory of chronic disease in the U.S. is unsustainable. Sixty percent or more of U.S. adults—and an alarmingly rising number of children—have already been diagnosed with one chronic disease, while 40% have two or more. Since certification by the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine(ABLM) began in 2017, more than 5,000 physicians and other health professionals have earned certification in lifestyle medicine.

Medical education institutions and health systems, including the U.S. military, are increasingly incorporating lifestyle medicine. There are now more than 300 residency programs incorporating ACLM's Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum (LMRC) and student-led Lifestyle Medicine Interest Groups (LMIGS) exists at 132 U.S. campuses.

The expert consensus statement calls for future research to explore reimbursement models that make the incorporation of lifestyle medicine more universally economically sustainable for clinicians, guidelines to better define Intensive Therapeutic Lifestyle Change intervention (ITLC) and how lifestyle medicine can best address the social determinants of health.

ABOUT ACLM

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing lifestyle medicine as the foundation for a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, leading to whole person health. ACLM educates, equips, empowers and supports its members through quality, evidence-based education, certification and research to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease, with a clinical outcome goal of health restoration as opposed to disease management. http://www.lifestylemedicine.org

Media Contact

Alexander Branch, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 19719835383, [email protected], American College of Lifestyle Medicine

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine