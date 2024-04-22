Expert Investment Banker Kenneth V. Hachikian Joins Ravinia Capital as Director

Ken Hachikian brings to Ravinia Capital extensive deal experience with privately owned, middle market companies. He can deal with complex, challenging situations. He is an accomplished CEO with broad industry experience ready to help the investment banking company's clients achieve success.

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravinia Capital LLC, a boutique investment bank, announced today that veteran investment banker Ken Hachikian is joining the firm as Managing Director, effective immediately. Ken is an experienced Investment Banker to middle market companies focusing on sales of companies and debt advisory.

"We are thrilled to add an investment banker of Ken's experience and prestige to our team. His commitment to excellence and calm emotional intelligence aligns perfectly with our mission," said Tom Goldblatt, Managing Partner of Ravinia Capital.

Goldblatt further added, "We were especially attracted to Ken's extensive experience in Healthcare M&A, an area in which Ravinia Capital has recently won awards and is actively working on expanding."

Ken started his career with The Boston Consulting Group, where his practice focus was on corporate strategy and capital allocation for both Fortune 500 companies as well as family-owned businesses.

Thereafter, he was the CEO of several businesses including an equipment leasing company ($1 billion of assets) and a health care services company (1 million patient visits per year). He has been a principal in over 30 investment banking transactions.

Tara Pearson, President and Owner, Wisconsin's Best LLC said, "Ken achieved a terrific outcome for the shareholders in maximizing our sale value. He was both creative and tenacious in getting the deal closed. We were fortunate to have him on our team."

Ken has a B.A. in Economics from Harvard and an MBA from Harvard Business School with High Distinction.

