Expert Leadership Coach and UnCommon Leadership Institute CEO and Founder Ed Chaffin Expands Team and Develops New Scalable Global Leadership Training Programs

Ed further stated, "I couldn't be more excited about the team that we've assembled domestically and globally. Please check out the rich biographies of each of our team members (https://www.edchaffin.com/meet-the-team/) and you'll see the diversity we bring along with different trainings and certifications that each team member has. We have a defined process and methodology that we use as well as each coach will bring their unique perspective, skills, and knowledge to our coaching and consulting engagements. Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of the people that we serve."

The additional team members besides those mentioned are Pam Polllara, PhD, CPLP, Deborah O'Donnell, PCC, CPC, Elisa Zervos, PCC, Sara Armstrong, CPC, ACC, ELI-MP and LaKrisha Newbill, MBA, CIHC, PNLP.

The UnCommon Leadership Institute has the ability to help organizations in an UnCommon way. We succeed if you succeed in developing your people to the best of their ability. There has never been a greater time in our history where the necessity of investing in talent development is not only a nice to have but is a requirement. People want to be valued and cared for and helping them become the best version of themselves is an investment that will pay dividends, increase employee engagement reduce turnover. How can we serve you?

Reach out to Ed at [email protected] or call him at 404.790.9583 today!

