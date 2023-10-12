Expert Leadership Coach and UnCommon Leadership Institute CEO and Founder Ed Chaffin Expands Team and Develops New Scalable Global Leadership Training Programs

Ed Chaffin has assembled a team of professional leadership coaches and consultants at The UnCommon Leadership Institute to fill the critical gap and availing his exclusive leadership training method to any size company, reducing turnover and increasing employee engagement.
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The UnCommon Leadership Institute announces the expansion of the leadership and coaching team along with the provision of new offerings that will allow the organization to meet the growing needs for leadership development for any size company. Ed Chaffin, CEO and Founder explained further; "In researching and discussing the needs of organizations to invest in the development of their people, a theme emerged that many companies are not satisfied with the efficacy of their coaching and leadership programs. Additionally, there is frustration that most coaching programs are not affordable for the lower levels of front-line supervisors and managers. This is the critical area where leadership development is most needed, yet few firms can accommodate this need."
Located in Westfield, IN, The UnCommon Leadership Institute has built a domestic and international team of qualified, experienced coaches and consultants with a rich, diverse background. While the focus to date has been on the US market, Ed's international experience while coaching at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland for 10 years along with the onboarding of Katrin Charlton, MSc, PCC based in the UK and Corin Gasdoui, PNLP, NLP Trainer, located in Bucharest provides a global reach with coaches that understand the cultural and global needs of organizations.
Ed further stated, "I couldn't be more excited about the team that we've assembled domestically and globally. Please check out the rich biographies of each of our team members (https://www.edchaffin.com/meet-the-team/) and you'll see the diversity we bring along with different trainings and certifications that each team member has. We have a defined process and methodology that we use as well as each coach will bring their unique perspective, skills, and knowledge to our coaching and consulting engagements. Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of the people that we serve."
The additional team members besides those mentioned are Pam Polllara, PhD, CPLP, Deborah O'Donnell, PCC, CPC, Elisa Zervos, PCC, Sara Armstrong, CPC, ACC, ELI-MP and LaKrisha Newbill, MBA, CIHC, PNLP.
The UnCommon Leadership Institute has the ability to help organizations in an UnCommon way. We succeed if you succeed in developing your people to the best of their ability. There has never been a greater time in our history where the necessity of investing in talent development is not only a nice to have but is a requirement. People want to be valued and cared for and helping them become the best version of themselves is an investment that will pay dividends, increase employee engagement reduce turnover. How can we serve you?
Reach out to Ed at [email protected] or call him at 404.790.9583 today!
