Expert provides an essential guide for the future of American infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's infrastructure—its essential roads, bridges, ports, airports, power grids, and telecommunications systems—was once the pride of the nation and an example to the world. But now, after years of neglect, this infrastructure is crumbling and causing catastrophic changes in the US quality of life. Build by I Squared Capital founder and NYU Development Research Institute senior fellow Sadek Wahba explains how American infrastructure collapsed and what can be done to repair it.