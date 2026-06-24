Expert Radiology Named a 2026 Fast Company World Changing Idea for PrecisionPlus v3

"This recognition is about something simple. Radiology can be understood. A report should not have to be complicated to be trusted, and it should make sense to the physician who ordered it and to the patient it describes." Dr. Avery J. Knapp Jr., Founder and CEO, Expert Radiology Post this

The radiology report sits at the center of nearly every imaging decision. It is what the radiologist signs and what the referring physician acts on, and it should be clear enough that even a jury could understand it. For decades, those reports have been inconsistent in quality and difficult for non-specialists to understand. PrecisionPlus v3 was built to change that.

PrecisionPlus v3 reimagines the report itself. It annotates and color-maps key findings directly on the imaging, so the people who depend on the report can see exactly what the words describe. It holds an accurate, consistent report structure across studies. And it translates dense clinical language into terms a referring physician or a patient can follow. Every report is reviewed and signed by an expert radiologist.

The recognition caps a strong stretch for the company, which was also named to Fast Company's Brands That Matter list in the United States and globally.

Expert Radiology will be recognized alongside fellow honorees at Fast Company's Innovation Festival in New York City in September 2026. The full 2026 World Changing Ideas list is available at fastcompany.com.

To learn more about why PrecisionPlus v3 was recognized, read Expert Radiology's full article, "Why Fast Company Named PrecisionPlus v3 a World Changing Idea."

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Kevin Cintron, Expert Radiology, 1 +1 (413) 900-0200, [email protected], expertradiology.com

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SOURCE Expert Radiology