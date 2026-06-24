Expert Radiology Named a 2026 Fast Company World Changing Idea for PrecisionPlus v3

Fast Company has named Expert Radiology a winner in its 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards, recognizing the company's PrecisionPlus v3 platform for making radiology reports more visual, more accurate, and easier to understand.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert Radiology, a company specializing in subspecialty teleradiology and neuroradiology, has been named a winner in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards. The company was recognized for PrecisionPlus v3, its platform for producing radiology reports that are more visual, more accurate, and easier to understand.
The World Changing Ideas Awards are Fast Company's annual recognition of the products, companies, and projects its editors believe are meaningfully moving an industry forward. Honorees are selected by a team of Fast Company editors and writers from a record field of entries.
The radiology report sits at the center of nearly every imaging decision. It is what the radiologist signs and what the referring physician acts on, and it should be clear enough that even a jury could understand it. For decades, those reports have been inconsistent in quality and difficult for non-specialists to understand. PrecisionPlus v3 was built to change that.
PrecisionPlus v3 reimagines the report itself. It annotates and color-maps key findings directly on the imaging, so the people who depend on the report can see exactly what the words describe. It holds an accurate, consistent report structure across studies. And it translates dense clinical language into terms a referring physician or a patient can follow. Every report is reviewed and signed by an expert radiologist.
The recognition caps a strong stretch for the company, which was also named to Fast Company's Brands That Matter list in the United States and globally.
Expert Radiology will be recognized alongside fellow honorees at Fast Company's Innovation Festival in New York City in September 2026. The full 2026 World Changing Ideas list is available at fastcompany.com.
To learn more about why PrecisionPlus v3 was recognized, read Expert Radiology's full article, "Why Fast Company Named PrecisionPlus v3 a World Changing Idea."
Media Contact
Kevin Cintron, Expert Radiology, 1 +1 (413) 900-0200, [email protected], expertradiology.com
SOURCE Expert Radiology
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