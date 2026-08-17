Expert Radiology Named No. 602 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Radiology reports have looked the same for forty years. We rebuilt the report itself — subspecialty interpretation, colorized key images, plain language, and illustrations. That was the bet, and it's what grew the team that is growing the company." — Avery J. Knapp Jr., M.D. Post this

Expert Radiology has built its practice around subspecialty interpretation, with deep specialization in neuroradiology. The company provides diagnostic imaging interpretation for imaging centers, hospitals, referring physician groups, chiropractic and pain management practices. Its reporting model is designed to make complex imaging findings clearer and more actionable for the providers, patients, and teams who rely on them.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The recognition places Expert Radiology among a select group of rapidly growing independent businesses while underscoring the company's expansion from its headquarters in Puerto Rico. As imaging volumes continue to increase and demand for subspecialty expertise grows, Expert Radiology remains focused on scaling its network while maintaining subspecialty depth and report quality.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Expert Radiology

Expert Radiology is a subspecialty teleradiology practice headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The practice provides diagnostic imaging interpretation for imaging centers, hospitals, referring physician groups, chiropractic and pain management practices, and personal injury cases, with flagship PrecisionPlus v3 reports designed for clarity for the providers, patients, and legal teams who rely on them. Expert Radiology is privately held and independent.

Media Contact

Kevin Cintron, Expert Radiology, 1 415-900-2000, [email protected], expertradiology.com, LinkedIn

SOURCE Expert Radiology