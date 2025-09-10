Expert Urges Caution for Individuals at Risk of Eating Disorders Due to Increased Availability of GLP-1 Medications

"There has been very little research done on the impact of taking GLP-1s in people with eating disorders," said Kim Dennis, MD, CEDS, CEO, and chief medical officer at SunCloud Health. Post this

A recent Morgan Stanley Research report indicates the global market for GLP-1 medications will reach $150 billion annually by 2025. One reason is that the medications will be readily available in pill form.

While these medications can help reduce cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and related health issues, they also suppress reward circuitry and hunger signals, a mechanism in the brain that can be harmful to those vulnerable to disordered eating.

Other concerns for individuals with or at risk of eating disorders include:

The negative impact on individuals with body image issues and weight stigma

Malnourishment and nutrient deficiencies caused by appetite suppression

Muscle and bone loss, dehydration, and metabolic shifts due to rapid weight loss

Triggering restrictive eating patterns in individuals with current or past eating disorders

People with a history of bulimia, anorexia, or binge eating disorder will need closer monitoring, frequent check-ins, and collaboration among their treatment team.

"Family and friends can play an important role in supporting individuals at risk by listening without judgment, supporting size inclusivity, and taking the focus off of weight," adds Dr. Dennis.

