ExpertEase AI Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy ExpertEase AI through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products. Post this

"We deliver no-code, autonomous digital employees: voice-operated AI assistants you can deploy in under 60 seconds, covering any part of your organization from just $5 a day," said Deniz Subasi, Chief AI Officer of ExpertEase AI. "Think of it as a 'professor in your pocket': highly intelligent, always available, and completely sovereign. Our workflow automation capabilities enable organizations to skyrocket productivity by integrating agentic AI throughout their operations, while maintaining absolute Australian data residency."

"We're pleased to welcome ExpertEase AI to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Autonomous agentic AI: Digital employees with Australian data sovereignty

ExpertEase AI pioneered region-locked autonomous AI processing specifically for Australian organizations facing stringent data sovereignty requirements.

Unlike traditional chatbots that simply respond to queries, ExpertEase AI delivers true agentic AI: digital employees that proactively manage workflows, make decisions, update systems, schedule appointments, and execute complex business processes without human intervention.

All AI processing, voice calls, transcripts, customer interactions, and business data remain exclusively within Azure Australia East and Australia Southeast datacenters, with zero routing to overseas servers under any circumstances.

ExpertEase AI's architecture delivers:

Autonomous agentic AI: Digital employees that think, decide, and execute independently. These don't just respond to queries but proactively manage workflows and business processes.





True Australian data sovereignty: All processing stays within Australian borders with IRAP-aligned infrastructure, suitable for government departments, healthcare providers, law firms, and financial institutions requiring absolute geographic data guarantees.





No-code deployment: Launch production-ready digital employees in under 60 seconds through a visual workflow builder — no technical expertise required.





Affordable entry point: Starting at just $5 per day per digital employee, with free account options to test capabilities before commitment.





Enterprise voice AI: Deploy an AI receptionist to answer or make calls via Australian phone numbers (local, 1300, 1800) with voice-operated AI assistants for inbound and outbound customer engagement.





Workflow automation: Integrate autonomous AI agents into any business workflow to skyrocket organization productivity, automating complex processes across departments and systems through no-code configuration.





Native CRM integration: Real-time connectivity with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zoho, and GoHighLevel, with direct read/write capabilities enabling digital employees to update records autonomously.





Comprehensive application connectivity: Off-the-shelf native integrations plus access to 7,000+ business applications via Zapier, enabling digital employees to work across entire technology stacks.





Multilingual support: Natural, human-like conversations in 100+ languages while maintaining Australian data residency — digital employees that communicate globally while data stays local.

Media Contact

Deniz Subasi, ExpertEase AI, 61 424014661, [email protected], https://experteaseai.com/

SOURCE ExpertEase AI