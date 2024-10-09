Experts Explore Workforce Development and Employability on All Access with Andy Garcia

The All Access with Andy Garcia series will highlight strategies and initiatives to boost employability and the importance of workforce development.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether someone is starting out, switching careers, or is simply looking to continue the same profession but at a different company, gaining employment, let alone an interview, can be challenging. With dozens of people applying to the same jobs, it's important to stand out with an eye-catching resume showcasing a range of skills and competencies that put you at the top of the list. All Access with Andy Garcia will air content diving into workforce development with leading industry professionals to help people increase their chances of employability and job security.
Workforce development helps individuals to meet current and future job demands. With the necessary tools, knowledge, and training, employees can remain relevant in their roles and can help businesses thrive in a competitive market. By regularly improving skills, individuals can stay on the cutting edge as different industries evolve, helping to increase the chances of getting hired and reducing job loss. New segments will showcase how organizations are better leveraging their workforce recruitment efforts.
All Access with Andy Garcia highlights topics like workforce development to bring awareness to pressing issues impacting people in different communities. The show also features new advancements in various industries like agriculture, medicine, and technology.
The short-form segments of All Access with Andy Garcia are made to be educational and aired on Public Television networks throughout the U.S. Andy Garcia, the well-known Hollywood actor and director, is the host of each segment, which run between long form programming. Content for the series is provided by organizations that are industry leaders in their field. The team that produces the show is made up of award-winning editors, producers, and videographers.
