Experts from SPS North America to share Best Practices at BFSI Conference Expo

Through our Lean Six-Sigma methodologies, SPS helps our banking, financial services and insurance clients analyze workflows and build solutions that leverage automation to reduce cycle time, improve quality, and enhance compliance measures. Post this

SPS is a technology-driven partner, specializing in transforming back-office operations and enhancing client-focused services for leading organizations with 45% of its current clients in the BFSI sectors. The organization offers tailored Technology Business Solutions, focusing on Data & Business Process Management and providing custom solutions for the Health and BFSI sectors to address their specific challenges.

"At SPS, we understand that digital transformation is a never-ending process," stated Pamela Tom, Vice President, Solution Design, SPS North America. "Through our Lean Six-Sigma methodologies, we help our banking, financial services and insurance clients analyze workflows and build solutions that leverage automation to reduce cycle time, improve quality, and enhance compliance measures. We look forward to connecting and sharing best practices with attendees of the BFSI Conference."

With a global network of delivery centers, SPS stands out as a trusted outsourcing partner, offering flexible processing options for onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery. The team of SPS experts utilize industry best practices and cutting-edge automation technologies to elevate business processes all within a certified high-security environment that safeguards sensitive data.

Explore how SPS can drive growth by implementing innovative, tech-enabled solutions at http://www.spsglobal.com.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work programs to enhance productivity and flexibility.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting http://www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

Media Contact

Janet Tarzia, SPS North America, 1-212-204-0900, [email protected], https://www.spsglobal.com

SOURCE SPS North America