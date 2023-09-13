Experts Gain Global Recognition for Continued Efforts Against Insurance Fraud

Agency receives international distinction for safeguarding insurers, stakeholders, and consumers from insurance fraud.

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc., announced today that its Social Media and Open Source Investigations team was named winner of AI Magazine's 2023 Global Excellence Awards for Open Source Intelligence Business of the Year 2023. Specializing in a focused market, they are experts in the location and collection of online content supporting the defence of fraudulent insurance claims.

"We are once again honored that our Social Media and Open Source Investigations has been acknowledged as a top-tier player within the open source field from an investigative perspective" said Frank Cutruzzola, President and Director of Cyber Investigations. "We are only able to have such an influence on insurance fraud and related crimes because of the commitment of our team members across all departments."

Decided by an autonomous board to incorporate training, experience, outsider corporate acknowledgment, physical and advanced presence, client tributes, financial backer surveys, items and administrations and corporate movement; W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. has been perceived as a creative organization that drives change, outperforming assumptions, and succeeding across its industry with their Social Media and Open Source Investigations. W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. continues to bring value to the handling of insurance claims that have raised red flags owing to possible insurance fraud. "This recognition reassures our group and the clients we service both in Canada and internationally, that we are on course as we continue growth and effect on insurance fraud with significant influence" said Frank Cutruzzola.

Working collaboratively with insurers, industry partners and stakeholders, W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. employs qualified expert staff along with an infrastructure of processes and technology, to have a direct impact on insurance fraud and protect the consumer.

