Experts in Tech and Politics Merge to Launch Needle PR: The Communications Agency that Makes A Point

We're maximizing our clients' relevance and reputation at a time when attention is hard to capture. That's why our guiding principle is 'make a point' – we get to the heart of why you matter. Post this

Tess Pawlisch, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, has devoted her 15+ year career to promoting values-driven brands and underrepresented voices from Washington, D.C. to Silicon Valley. Most recently, Tess was the Director of Business Development at The Key, a San Francisco-based tech PR firm. During her tenure, she forged relationships with venture capital funds, tech startups, and social impact organizations, drove the agency's new business efforts, and led account teams in artificial intelligence, climate, financial services, healthcare, and more. Prior to working in tech public relations, Tess led fundraising and communication programs for non-profits, philanthropic organizations, and campaigns to help elect presidents, governors, attorneys general, senators, supreme court justices, congresspeople, state legislative leaders, and mayors.

Joining Tess is tech PR veteran Margaret Huang, Needle's Chief Strategy Officer. Margaret's expertise spans decades and industries, from consumer lifestyle brands to transformative technology companies, from the early dotcom days to Web3. Her client experience ranges from retail giants The North Face and Nordstrom to tech pioneers HP, LinkedIn, and Mint, to blockchain leader Algorand. She is a trusted advisor to founders, venture capitalists, C-suite executives, and journalists alike, and a big-picture thinker who elevates communications strategies.

"We love working with founders and companies to define their brands and narrative, and ultimately inspire action," said Huang. "We're maximizing their relevance and reputation at a time when attention is hard to capture. That's why our guiding principle is 'make a point' – we get to the heart of why you matter."

Services + Clients

Needle provides a full range of services from communications strategy and media relations to content development and thought leadership.

"Our clients are fundamentally changing the way entire systems and industries operate," said Pawlisch. "They are making our world more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable, and we look forward to growing alongside them."

The agency launches with a strong roster across industries — artificial intelligence, consumer technology, climate, healthcare, political advocacy, and venture capital — including:

Algorand Foundation, a not-for-profit organization empowering a dynamic, inclusive, and borderless global ecosystem based on the Algorand blockchain technology.

Amulet, a company shining a light on invisible threats in our food system with two core brands:

Allergy Amulet helps consumers determine whether their foods are safe by detecting potentially life-threatening allergenic ingredients.

Amulet Scientific equips businesses and manufacturers with tools to help ensure the safety of their food supply chain.

Arrive Recommerce, the industry leader powering sustainable and profitable resale.

EnsoData, a waveform AI healthcare technology company streamlining clinical workflows from diagnosis to therapy, starting in sleep.

Float, the marketplace moving all the care that doesn't need a hospital to the home.

Necessary Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in companies building what the world needs.

Parfin, a fintech company providing secure digital asset custody, trading, and management through blockchain infrastructure.

Pyrium, a modern-day investment platform addressing generational wealth gaps by allowing anyone to invest in high-growth companies.

Rubi Laboratories, a startup turning industrial CO₂ emissions into cellulosic textiles to replace trees as an input in man-made cellulosic fibers (MMCFs).

Run the World, a boutique non-profit and political consulting firm.

"Necessary runs a lean team, like most venture firms. As a result, we're always looking for ways to help founders succeed that are both scalable and effective," said Neil Devani, founder and managing partner of Necessary Ventures. "Needle has helped the firm build its reputation as a trusted partner and resource to founders. The results that their team has brought to our portfolio companies have supported hiring, fundraising, and growth."

About Needle

Needle is the communications agency that makes a point. We build programs that move the needle for companies, venture funds, and movements shaping our world. Applying our cross-industry expertise, we elevate clients who are changing how we live, work, and connect. Designed to scale, Needle's programs are tailored to grow with our clients and advance their business. Needle is based in New York and California. Learn more at needlepr.com.

Media Contact

Margaret Huang, Needle PR, 1 4158671626, [email protected], www.needlepr.com

SOURCE Needle PR