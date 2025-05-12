Experts Reveal Why Oral Glutathione Could Be The Smarter Choice Over IV Therapy

As the wellness industry increasingly emphasizes longevity and healthy habits, experts suggest that oral glutathione provides the most practical, science-backed way to support the body's natural defenses. Post this

Katie Emerson, MS, RD, CISSN, Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA, urges consumers to consider the risks associated with IV glutathione, especially when it is administered without proper expertise in compounding and administering IV drugs. Meanwhile, Keri Glassman, a registered dietitian and wellness expert, emphasizes the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits alongside supplements such as Setria®.

For instance, IV therapy requires strict sterile techniques and professional administration to ensure patient safety by preventing infections and other compounding errors. Furthermore, regular IV treatments require clinic visits, making them time-consuming and financially burdensome for long-term wellness routines.

For those seeking a safe and researched alternative, oral glutathione supplements like Setria® Glutathione are gaining traction because they provide consistent antioxidant support and easily fit into daily routines. Setria® Glutathione is backed by clinical studies that demonstrate its effectiveness in increasing glutathione levels. In addition, oral supplements eliminate the need for costly clinic visits that are typically not covered by insurance, offering an accessible solution for those who prioritize long-term health.

Emerson highlights that "Consumers should look for brands with science backed ingredients. Setria® is one of the few patented, research-supported branded ingredients that increase glutathione levels in the body."

Glassman, on the other hand, explains that "While the body naturally produces glutathione, its levels decline with age and certain lifestyle factors. However, this can be supported by incorporating sulfur-rich foods like broccoli and garlic, getting enough sleep, engaging in regular physical activity, and considering safer alternatives such as oral glutathione tablets with clinically ingredients like Setria®."

Apart from its anti-aging and detoxification properties, studies have shown that glutathione also supports DNA synthesis and repair, immune function, detoxifies harmful substances in the liver, and supports skin health, establishing it as a true healthy-aging powerhouse.

As the wellness industry increasingly emphasizes longevity and healthy habits, experts suggest that oral glutathione provides the most practical, science-backed way to support the body's natural defenses.

For more information about Setria® Glutathione and glutathione supplementation, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or visit setriaglutathione.com.

About Setria:

Setria® Glutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is non-GMO, vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

Media Contact

Giselle Chollett, Kyowa Hakko USA, 9173867116, [email protected], https://kyowa-usa.com/

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA