Experts to Discuss Federal Tax Bill and its Impact on Low-Income Housing Tax Credits at Upcoming Novogradac LIHTC Conference in San Francisco

"I'm looking forward to this year's conference for the opportunity to discuss some of the exciting issues in affordable housing and the low-income housing tax credit community," said Melissa Chung, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference co-chair. "There are multiple factors impacting affordable housing, so this is a great chance to get together with others and learn more about the industry."

Other conference panel topics will include the Washington Report, as well as panels on debt and equity. The event will include a conference-opening breakfast discussion about Civil Rights Considerations in Supportive Housing. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is sponsored by Arnall Golden Gregory, Enterprise, Hunt Capital Partners, Lument Real Estate Capital, and R4 Capital and includes exhibitors HAI Group, Milestone Housing Group and Partner Engineering and Science Inc.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops on May 1, 2024. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help participants understand the roles of the stakeholders in the development process, types of tax credits, ownership structures, tax credit pricing and more. The Running the Numbers Workshop focuses on the components of a financial forecast, including the sources and uses of a development, taxable income and additional considerations not typically found in developer forecasts. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has grown to more than 760 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

Events Desk, Novogradac, 415-356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com

