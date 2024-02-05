Experts to Unveil Latest in Anti-Aging, Health Optimization at Biohacker Expo in Miami

"The gut impacts our brain and our metabolic health, and mental health and metabolic health are inseparable." Post this

In the realm of biohacking, science gets personal. Biohackers tinker with diet, fitness, supplements, sleep, light, and sound to unleash the latent energy and potential within their cells. "We stand on the frontier of age-reversal breakthroughs, and Biohacker Expo reveals the secrets of vitality residing within our genetic code," says the event's founder, Sandy Martin.

Biohacker Expo recently commissioned a study to discover which health conditions people want to know more about. This study analyzed search patterns for 375 conditions over a two-week period in Miami to discover what ails people.

There was a three-way tie for the number one spot as people searched for conditions relating to the Gut, Mental Health, and Metabolism more than anything else. Each one of these was searched 40% more often than the next leading concerns: Headaches and Heart Conditions which tied for the second spot. Skin Conditions came in third followed by queries regarding Sleep and Pulmonary Issues.

"Although many people think gut health, mental health, and metabolic health are separate issues, biological science tells us they are interconnected. The gut impacts our brain and our metabolic health, and mental health and metabolic health are inseparable," according to Dr. Christopher Palmer, MD, Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Author of Brain Energy. His Keynote Presentation and Workshop to "Optimize Your Mental and Metabolic Health" take place on Saturday, February 24th at Biohacker Expo.

While disorders of the gut, mind, and metabolism are all linked to chronic inflammation, the term "inflammation" was not searched much during the time of this study. Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and chronic inflammation is a key contributor to heart disease. Commenting on this phenomenon, Dr. Robert Lufkin, MD adds, "We are on the cusp of an unprecedented revolution in longevity science where for the first time we are able (through lifestyle and other interventions) to significantly reduce our risk of chronic disease and improve our health span and lifespan." Dr. Robert Lufkin, MD is a Keynote Speaker at Biohacker Expo and Author of "Lies I Taught in Medical School: How Conventional Medicine Is Making You Sicker and What You Can Do to Save Your Own Life."

Attendees at Biohacker Expo will get to sync up with over 60 trailblazing experts and try out more than 100 state-of-the-art solutions aimed at optimizing health and extending life expectancy. Martin expects over 2,000 people to attend Biohacker Expo and forge connections that will take them down a path to Thrive +100 Years.

Martin adds that her mission "Is to show people that a movement exists around health-optimization for those who want to feel better."

Media Contact

Sandy Martin, Biohacker Expo, 1 954-507-7345, [email protected], https://biohackerexpo.com/

SOURCE Biohacker Expo