Experts Warn Viral Dating Posts Fuel Anxiety and Suicide Risk -- TeaAppGreenFlags.com Pushes for Change

New initiative, TeaAppGreenFlags.com, promotes healthier online dating culture and digital well-being. Post this

"Being named in a group of tens of thousands of strangers can feel like public shaming on steroids," said Jay McNarney, spokesperson for TeaAppGreenFlags.com. "We're seeing men and women alike spiral into severe anxiety, isolation, and in some cases self-harm. Our platform exists to provide alternatives to help individuals take back there lives and sanity."

TeaAppGreenFlags.com is a new awareness campaign focused on shifting online culture from amplifying negativity ("red flags") to promoting constructive dialogue and verified positives ("green flags"). The initiative provides:

Educational resources on the impact of viral online accusations

Guidance for digital well-being, including how to manage stress when targeted online

A movement toward positivity, encouraging communities to highlight strengths, not just flaws

Mental health experts caution that while online conversations may feel casual, the consequences can be life-altering. Unverified claims spread rapidly, often leaving the subject feeling trapped in cycles of shame and public exposure. In extreme cases, these dynamics may contribute to suicidal ideation or attempts.

As digital dating culture continues to expand, TeaAppGreenFlags.com calls for a cultural shift: less judgment, more empathy, and healthier ways to communicate.

Media Contact

Jay McNarney, Tea App Green Flags, 1 347-670-2699, [email protected], https://www.TeaAppGreenFlags.com

SOURCE Tea App Green Flags