ExpertusONE Launches Fully Integrated Skills Platform to Enhance Award-Winning Learning Management System

News of the launch comes just months after the company released the latest version of the ExpertusONE learning platform, combining decades of industry expertise with advanced AI technology to offer a comprehensive solution for development-focused HR officers, talent leaders, and heads of enterprise learning.

Summary of new features:

New holistic skills platform that allows organizations to strategically upskill their employees and shape their future workforce

A library of more than 25,000 skills that span industries with the ability to tag courses and training modules using AI

Automatic generation of skills assessments for leaders to verify skills in action

The ability to create skill cohorts using profile data or manual lists (or a combination) to help organizations manage the upskilling or reskilling of identified learners

Skills based learning recommendations, and learning-paths

"There's an emerging gap between training and the needs of organizations, particularly when it comes to the last-mile delivery and acquisition of key skills," said Ramesh Ramani, CEO of ExpertusONE. "We've designed this integrated skills platform to empower organizations to take a proactive, strategic approach to their workforce development. By combining our exhaustive skills library with the power of AI, we're enabling companies to identify and address skill gaps in real-time so that they can shape the future of their workforce with precision and purpose."

The ExpertusONE platform offers a responsive UI for mobile access, including an adaptive content player and AI-driven recommendations tailored to individual needs. Learners can discover a personalized learning experience with integrations into popular tools like Slack and Salesforce, while managers benefit from one-click access to team learning, streamlined recommendations, approvals, and verifications. For administrators, the platform provides smart shortcuts for efficiency, and granular control to support complex requirements. AI analytics also offer up-to-date training insights, and the platform can also leverage AI to turn videos from any source into engaging, interactive courses.

For more information about ExpertusONE, including the newly integrated skills platform, visit www.expertusone.com.

About ExpertusONE

ExpertusONE is a leading unified learning platform provider, revolutionizing corporate training with its award-winning solution. Blending elegant design, intuitive functionality, and mobile-ready solutions, ExpertusONE caters to employees, customers, and partners for a diverse range of training needs including product, sales, compliance, and skills development. Its cloud-based system combines LMS, LXP, and Skills Management into a single platform, supporting various training formats from SCORM to virtual reality. The platform interoperates seamlessly with applications like Salesforce, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, while AI enhances the learning experience with personalized content, interactive modules, and actionable insights for performance management. For more info, visit expertusone.com, call 877-827-8160, or email [email protected].

