ExpertusONE Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExpertusONE, a global leader in learning management technology for enterprise companies, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies.

The market for corporate learning solutions is evolving rapidly, in part a reflection of the advent of AI and GenAI technologies and partly a function of the ongoing pivot towards skills-led learning.

According to Gartner, "The learning provider landscape is evolving and maturing, adding choice and complexity to the buying process. The Market Guide enables L&D leaders to understand the market, identify vendors, and make better-informed purchasing decisions."

According to Gartner, "Due to hybrid work, the early infusion of GenAI and shifting business needs, organizations face a growing challenge in which employees need more new skills. Only 11% of L&D staff believe employees have the skills they need for future roles, and only one in three say employees can quickly apply the skills they have learned."[i]

Among the report's key findings is that "organizations are starting to use AI and GenAI technologies to streamline manual learning tasks and processes to squeeze out efficiencies, and free learning and development (L&D) leaders to focus on learning activities with more value-add."[ii]

ExpertusONE's award-winning unified learning platform is a comprehensive solution for enterprises that combines depth of learning, high functionality, and ease of use with personalized, AI-driven learning. The company recently overhauled the platform, rebuilding it from the ground up to incorporate decades of industry expertise with advanced AI technology, offering a broad-ranging, seamless solution for heads of enterprise learning, learning administrators, and partner and customer enablement directors. It seamlessly integrates AI-native architecture, data integration, mobile-first design, and advanced administrative functionalities.

Ramesh Ramani, CEO of ExpertusONE, commented, "We believe that being recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies report for the first time is an important milestone for the company as we re-double our focus on addressing customer pain points. Workplace learning is becoming more fluid, complex, and decentralized. That leaves customers increasingly having to do the legwork themselves to ensure a continuous learning framework for employees that aligns skills development with strategic, measurable outcomes. The new ExpertusOne learning platform is a future-ready system that is simple to use, personalized, scalable, and delivers on customers' business objectives."

About ExpertusONE

ExpertusONE is a leading global unified learning platform provider, trusted by Fortune 1000 companies as the go-to solution for enterprise training and development. For more info, visit ExpertusONE.com, call 877-827-8160, or email [email protected].

