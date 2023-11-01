Explore Fairbanks Releases New Destination Marketing Video

The video showcases the region's natural beauty, cultural heritage and thriving arts community that define Fairbanks including Denali, the Arctic and Interior Alaska. Post this

This powerful promotional tool will be used to market Fairbanks and the surrounding region to potential visitors via the ExploreFairbanks.com website, through multiple social media platforms, during events and more. Additionally, the video will be used to attract and inform a wide variety of stakeholders and visitor industry professionals such as tour operators, meeting planners, airline executives, travel advisors and media as well as being used as a recruitment tool for local businesses and organizations to entice new employees and residents to the community.

The new video can be viewed at http://www.explorefairbanks.com/video.

Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travellers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com.

