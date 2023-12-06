Explore Fairbanks Releases Redesigned Visitors Guide for 2024

Prominently depicted in the vibrant guide are Fairbanks' three seasons – Midnight Sun, Aurora and Winter – that pave the way for year-round visitation Post this

The guide highlights activities available throughout the year in the frontier community including fishing, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, hiking, visiting museums and activities on the Chena River. Other pursuits take place during the winter months, including dog mushing, mingling with reindeer, ice sculpting, snowmobiling and skiing. The guide also features exhibitions, attractions and performances focused on inspirational Alaska Native peoples, spirited pioneers and nature-inspired artists.

Arts, entertainment and events are featured prominently including blockbuster events such as the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, Golden Days, Midnight Sun Festival and the World Ice Art Championships. The guide also lists a wide variety of seasonal and year-round accommodations, services, restaurants, shopping and attractions.

This year's redesigned guide features a new cover design, an updated interior layout that allows more space for photos as well as refreshed text throughout. Accommodations business information has also been streamlined by merging the narrative listings and the "At-A-Glance" grid details into one easy-to-use resource.

For a free copy of the 2024 Fairbanks Visitors Guide and the companion piece, the 2023-24 Fairbanks Winter Guide, contact Explore Fairbanks at 1-800-327-5774 or (907) 456-5774. The guide can also be ordered or viewed interactively at http://www.explorefairbanks.com/guide.

About Explore Fairbanks

Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience, and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travelers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com.

