Explore Fairbanks Releases Redesigned Winter Guide for 2023-24 Season

Anticipating that visitors won't spend 24 hours a day outside partaking in winter activities, the guide also shares information on several indoor attractions including museums, art galleries, shops with made-in-Alaska items, a visitors center and appetizing cafes, breweries and distilleries. Highlighted nearby locales that are easy to access from Fairbanks in the winter include North Pole, Denali National Park and Preserve and the Arctic Circle.

For a free copy of the Fairbanks Winter Guide, contact Explore Fairbanks at 1-800-327-5774 or (907) 456-5774. You can also order the guide or view it interactively online at http://www.explorefairbanks.com/guide.

About Explore Fairbanks

Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travellers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com.

