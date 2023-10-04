Explore Fairbanks Releases Redesigned Winter Guide for 2023-24 Season

The 2023-24 Fairbanks Winter Guide is now available for free and highlights the spectacular trio of aurora viewing, dog mushing and ice sculpting.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023-24 Fairbanks Winter Guide is now available for free from Explore Fairbanks. The 32-page, full-color booklet is designed to help visitors make the most out of their trip to the Fairbanks area during the Winter Season and has been completely redesigned for this year. The guide features an updated interior layout that allows more space for photos and refreshed text throughout. Winter business information has also been streamlined by merging the narrative listings and the "At-A-Glance" grid details into one easy-to-use resource.
Serving as a companion piece to the year-round Official Fairbanks Visitors Guide, the Winter Guide shares what makes Fairbanks a great winter vacation destination including the spectacular trio of aurora viewing, dog mushing and ice sculpting. A key feature to the guide is sharing why Fairbanks is the place to go for aurora viewing and shares tips on how to chase the northern lights in the area. Also featured in the guide is information on winter activities and events including skiing, visiting with reindeer, ice fishing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, hiking, curling and ice hockey.
Anticipating that visitors won't spend 24 hours a day outside partaking in winter activities, the guide also shares information on several indoor attractions including museums, art galleries, shops with made-in-Alaska items, a visitors center and appetizing cafes, breweries and distilleries. Highlighted nearby locales that are easy to access from Fairbanks in the winter include North Pole, Denali National Park and Preserve and the Arctic Circle.
For a free copy of the Fairbanks Winter Guide, contact Explore Fairbanks at 1-800-327-5774 or (907) 456-5774. You can also order the guide or view it interactively online at http://www.explorefairbanks.com/guide.
About Explore Fairbanks
Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travellers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com.
Media Contact
Jerry Evans, Explore Fairbanks, 9073887601, [email protected], https://www.explorefairbanks.com
SOURCE Explore Fairbanks
Share this article