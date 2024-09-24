Explore Fairbanks Releases Winter Guide for 2024-25 Season

The guide offers expert tips for experiencing the northern lights and provides comprehensive information on a wide range of winter activities and events Post this

In addition to outdoor adventures, the guide addresses the diverse interests of visitors by featuring numerous indoor attractions including museums, art galleries, shops specializing in Alaskan-made products, and inviting cafes, breweries, and distilleries. The guide also highlights nearby destinations easily accessible from Fairbanks in the winter, such as North Pole, Denali National Park and Preserve and the Arctic Circle.

For a free copy of the Fairbanks Winter Guide, contact Explore Fairbanks at 1-800-327-5774 or (907) 456-5774. You can also order the guide or view it interactively online at http://www.explorefairbanks.com/guide.

About Explore Fairbanks

Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travellers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com.

