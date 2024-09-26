Explore how Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Helping Businesses Grow

Discover how leading agentic AI is being combined with human expertise to intelligently automate business workflows.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent improvements in artificial intelligence and machine learning in an upcoming segment.

The show will explore the significance of a strong Go-To-Market (GTM) and how developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are improving businesses operations today. With a look at Landbase, viewers will learn how AI is being leveraged to provide innovative solutions that enable intelligently automated GTM workflows to help businesses grow.

The show will explore how the platform is designed to be simple so users can easily scale their business. Audiences will see how Landbase prioritizes creating an effortless user experience that maximizes results with minimal friction.

"With all the buzz around AI, it's easy to feel overwhelmed about where to start. We're honored to share how the next wave of AI— agentic AI, that takes action for you—will be easy to adopt and transformative for businesses," said Daniel Saks, Landbase, CEO.

In addition, experts will share how the Stanford PhD-designed algorithms quickly learn what doesn't work and doubles down on what does, while using AI to generate campaigns based on personalized omnichannel content at scale.

"We look forward to exploring how Landbase is leveraging cutting-edge technology to automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflows, so businesses can focus on what matters most," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Landbase:

Landbase is the world's first agentic AI platform purpose-built for go-to-market automation. Powered by GTM-1 Omni, Landbase intelligently automates and optimizes sales and marketing workflows, driving growth for B2B businesses. Backed by leading investors and led by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and AI experts, Landbase transforms go-to-market execution by combining machine learning with human expertise to boost efficiency, break down silos, and unlock revenue potential.

To learn more, visit http://www.landbase.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

