Explore How Developments in Data Protection are Providing Peace of Mind

Learn about recent developments in data privacy and protection on an upcoming segment of Advancements.

JUPITER, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming segment focusing on innovations in the privacy, protection, and control of data assets across digital society.

With a look at the current state of the digital world today, Advancements will explore some of the issues surrounding data ownership and the ability to protect and control data in a time when it can be difficult to decipher real content from that which is fake, has been manipulated, or stolen. The segment will also highlight how limited proof and inadequate tools are making it problematic to secure, monitor, and control access to content online.

Hearing from experts, audiences will see how Ambient Enterprises' innovative data infrastructure and services are changing the narrative as it shares how its Ambient Protect™ application provides the ability to securely manage, protect, and monetize data assets with unparalleled control, accuracy, and transparency, paving the way for people to interact equitably and securely in a digital society.

"We need to change our thinking about data. As we've seen recently with the issue of AI vacuuming up data online, personal data is a valuable asset and one that you have the right to manage, the way you want. You have the right to claim ownership and choose who uses your data and under what conditions. Everyone should have this opportunity, not just larger companies. Ambient's mission is to provide the means to ensure everyone has that ability," said Kati Walcott, Chief Technology Officer for Ambient Enterprises.

Using cutting-edge technology to bind data, content, information, and intellectual property, Ambient Protect™ acts a one-stop solution to protecting digital assets in the age of AI. Viewers will learn how the technology works to track user content in real-time and revoke access from unauthorized people trying to use it, keeping content safe and ownership protected.

"By certifying, monetizing, and securing digital content, the technology puts users in control of the who, what, when, where, how, and why's of data usage. We look forward to sharing how this is helping to provide peace of mind online," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Ambient Enterprises:

Innovating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data privacy, and personal digital sovereignty, Ambient Enterprises is revolutionizing how people manage and protect their digital lives in a world where data is the new currency. By providing pioneering solutions that address current and future challenges in data management, security, digital identity, and the digital data asset economy, Ambient Enterprises' technology empowers individuals and organizations with unparalleled control over their digital data and identity, enabling a more equitable, efficient, and secure digital society.

For more information, visit: http://www.ambiententerprises.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to consistently producing exceptional educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

