Explore how Improvements in Conservation are Preserving America's History

Learn how education and conservation are helping to preserve the past for the future.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on archaeological conservation efforts taking place throughout the United States.

In this segment, audiences will learn about The Archaeological Conservancy (the Conservancy) – a national, non-profit organization that identifies, acquires, and preserves significant archaeological sites throughout the United States. Advancements will explore the Conservancy's history, which began in 1980 and has since preserved more than 600 sites across the country.

Viewers will hear about the preservation process – which starts with acquisition and continues through to the management and maintenance of each site – and will see examples of these sites, which range in age from the earliest habitation sites in North America to a 19th-century frontier army post.

Advancements will travel to Mesa Prieta in New Mexico to see where the past meets the future. The show will also share how the Conservancy collaborates with partners and is exploring new technologies in the field of conservation archaeology.

"The field of archaeological preservation is intertwined with cultural heritage. The Archaeological Conservancy is building a national system of archaeological preserves to ensure the survival of our irreplaceable cultural heritage," said Anne Lowe, President & CEO of The Archaeological Conservancy.

In addition, the segment will explore how the preservation work ensures that future generations will be able to continue to learn from our country's shared cultural heritage.

"We look forward to educating about the importance of preserving our shared cultural heritage as we explore how The Archaeological Conservancy continues its preservation efforts, so we may continue sharing our past with future generations," said Andrew Stuhl, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About The Archaeological Conservancy:

The Archaeological Conservancy, established in 1980, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to acquiring and preserving the best of our nation's remaining archaeological sites. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Conservancy also operates regional offices in Mississippi, Maryland, Minnesota, and Nevada. The Conservancy has preserved more than 600 sites across the nation.

For more information, visit: http://www.thearchcons.org.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, Advancements, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.Advancementstv.com

SOURCE Advancements