Explore how Innovations in Technology are Enhancing Performance Throughout the Golf Industry

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in sports technology, as it pertains to the golf industry.

This segment will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is being applied throughout the sports industry to help golf enthusiasts choose the best tools for the game. With a look at LA GOLF's partnership with Spotsbox AI to create the world's first motion data-based fitting experience – audiences will discover how the application's proprietary 2D and 3D models use more than 30 key points on the body, club, and ball, to accurately detect comprehensive joints and body segments in motion, without any markers from a single video.

Viewers will discover how within three swings, the AI engine recommends the optimal driver shaft based on analysis of tempo, swing speed, transition, and release, to optimize launch condition and playability.

"You can now fit yourself more accurately than a launch monitor or simulator with just your phone and three swings, and that is a very big deal for golfers," says Reed Dickens, Founder and CEO of LA GOLF.

Spectators will see how the application works to fit players more accurately than a launch monitor or simulator, so they can choose the best shaft to maximize distance and minimize dispersion.

"The average golfer experienced 9 yards of extra carry distance and 15 yards of reduced dispersion after switching to the recommended driver shaft. We look forward to exploring how this technology is changing the game for players," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About LA Golf:

LA GOLF's pro player, anti-establishment DNA has made it the most provocative brand in golf.

In just the first few years, LA GOLF has created the most technologically advanced putter in the game with the largest, sweet spot ever, a ball that is out performing every major brand in distance and control, and the stiffest and most stable shafts that were inspired directly from our player partners and made by hand in California.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, formerly the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he used a similar playbook to partner with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

For more information, visit: https://lagolf.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

