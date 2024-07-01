Explore Hunterdon Tourism Partners with Celebrity Chef Aaron McCargo Jr. Kicking Off Summer Season

"The Other Side of Jersey With Celebrity Chef Aaron McCargo, Jr." is the latest in Hunterdon County Economic Development's tourism efforts to highlight local businesses, activities, and more.

FLEMINGTON, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 1st, 2024, Explore Hunterdon launched an awareness campaign – "The Other Side of Jersey With Chef Aaron McCargo, Jr.". The campaign is the latest in Hunterdon County Economic Development's tourism efforts to highlight local businesses, agritourism, outdoor activities, and more offerings for visitors to the county.

"We want to show the world the strength of Hunterdon's agritourism and agriculture sector," says Hunterdon County Commissioner Deputy Director, Susan Soloway," and partnerships such as this with Chef McCargo can really help us invite people to taste 'The Other Side of Jersey.'" The documentary-style promotional video and integrated ad campaign, produced and managed by Brand Enchanting Media, will appear across digital, social media, select TV streaming platforms, and billboards. Both long- and short-format videos will highlight Hunterdon County's unique stories and expand the reach of the campaign.

The first video in the campaign will feature Chef Aaron McCargo, Jr. visiting Readington Brewery, Matt's Red Rooster, Bread & Culture, Gorgeous Goat Creamery, FINNBAR, Haring Family Farm, and Ironbound Brewery. "We're excited to work with our new partners, Chef Aaron McCargo, Jr. and Brand Enchanting Media to highlight the diverse, interesting businesses throughout the county," says Soloway.

TV host, entrepreneur, and culinary products expert, Chef Aaron McCargo Jr., is known for winning Food Network's Next Food Network Star, his six seasons hosting his own TV show, Big Daddy's House, along with appearances as a chef consultant and culinary products expert/host on Bar Rescue and QVC.

"I've been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years, and I've always enjoyed finding some of Jersey's best- hidden gems. The opportunity to discover and experience Hunterdon's charm and tell the story of the authentic farm-to-table community was amazing. I wouldn't want anyone else to go another day, less another 30 years, to find one of the most exciting places to be for great folks, delicious food, and all-day farm-fresh fun!"

"We're thrilled to have this opportunity to partner two of our client brands together for this upcoming campaign", says Nichelle Pace, President/CEO of Brand Enchanting Media. "It has been a fun and fantastic experience for me and my team to dive deep into the community and immerse ourselves in the stories of Hunterdon County's rich culture of agritourism and farm-to-table."

"It's great to have so many partners and outstanding businesses in the agricultural community here in Hunterdon and exciting that Chef McCargo can help us tell that story," says Charles Rosen, owner of The Ciderhouse at Ironbound Farm.

The Department of Economic Development & Tourism states that focus on the food ecosystem in Hunterdon will remain a prominent part of the tourism campaign throughout the rest of the year to continue to show Hunterdon County's rich culture of agritourism and farm-to-table.

About Hunterdon County Economic Development and Tourism

Hunterdon County Economic Development was launched in May 2016 as a collaborative initiative among the County's 26 municipalities. It works with both public and private sectors to foster opportunities for our municipalities, our residents, and new businesses looking to find success in Hunterdon County. Our Mission: To foster business opportunities, development, high-paying jobs, and tourism throughout the County while maintaining our rural and cultural heritage and unique quality of life. Learn more at: https://hunterdoncountyedc.com/ and https://www.explorehunterdonnj.com/.

About Brand Enchanting Media

Brand Enchanting Media is a culturally responsible creative agency built by expert creatives and ad agency pros with extensive lifestyle marketing and agency backgrounds from Madison Ave., NYC to Los Angeles. The agency's core talent brings over 60+ years of combined expertise working with regional and national consumer brands. BE Media amplifies the impact of brands through cultural relevance and inclusive storytelling and is certified by the Association of National Advertisers as a Diverse Supplier, WBENC, and NMSDC. Learn More about Brand Enchanting: https://brandenchanting.com/

About Chef Aaron McCargo Jr.

Aaron McCargo, Jr. is a New Jersey-born & bred chef, TV host, restauranteur, and culinary expert and consultant. Chef McCargo was The Next Food Network Star, winning his own Foot Network television show, Big Daddy's House. Chef McCargo continues to make appearances across television talk shows and works with prominent brands including, Doordash, QVC, the Today Show, The Talk, Good Morning America, and Bar Rescue. Learn more about Chef Aaron McCargo, Jr. https://www.chefaaronmccargo.com/

