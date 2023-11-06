Explore Innovations in Environmentally Safe Fuel Technology on Advancements

Learn how technology and innovation are working together to improve traditional fuel delivery.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on novel developments in sustainable fuel delivery technology.

This segment will explore some of the rising environmental issues, construction costs, and profit margins affecting the fuel delivery industry today. Audiences will hear how developments in technology and innovation are positively impacting the industry, while helping to lessen environmental impacts.

Viewers will discover how AMS Energy Technologies, Inc. (AMS) is bringing sustainable innovation to the retail fuel industry as the show explores its patent protected Portable Aboveground Gas Station (PAGS). With a design that conforms to national and international regulations, spectators will see how the aboveground system obviates traditional issues with fuel storage and delivery, while helping to maximize efficiency and increase safety.

"We are thrilled to unveil how we are revolutionizing an industry that hasn't seen significant change in over a century. Our aboveground fuel systems provide an environmental and economic friendly model for fueling and we're excited to help communities with their fueling needs," said Ethan Henderson, CEO of AMS.

In addition, the show will explore AMS' Convenience – Portable Aboveground Gas Station (C-PAGS) which provides a convenience store between the fuel dispensers and the PAGS system.

"We look forward to sharing how technology is being used to improve sustainability throughout the retail fuel industry," said Robert Moss, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About AMS:

AMS delivers environmentally friendly patented technology to the retail fuel industry throughout the United States. AMS is trailblazing the retail fuel industry with its groundbreaking patent protected PAGS and C-PAGS technologies. Its goal of no more underground plumbing and no more environmental damage from leaks aims to create a cleaner, greener, and more efficient fueling solution.

For more information, visit: http://www.amspags.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

