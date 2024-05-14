Explore New Franchise Opportunities with Do The Beach Adventure Parks

For the Do The Beach concept, we want to create active entertainment attractions that appeal to children, teens and adults. Post this

Each franchise location will have a customized Do The Beach Adventure Park that features multiple inflatable and interactive mechanical attractions that are beach, ocean and boardwalk themed. Franchise owners can complement the park with other attractions that include a Blast Beach Gel Blaster Arena, arcade games, climbing walls, party rooms, a dining area, and much more.

Galaxy Multi Rides will have complete control over the design, quality and safety of the attractions. The veteran manufacturing, entertainment company is known for its innovative inflatable parks that have been installed at more than 80 locations around the world, as well as their mechanical bulls, interactive action games and surf simulators.

"For the Do The Beach concept, we want to create active entertainment attractions that appeal to children, teens and adults," said Robin Whincup, CEO of Galaxy Multi Rides and Do The Beach Adventure Parks. "Our goal is to give our franchise partners the opportunity to offer their customers a fun, unique experience in a clean, safe environment."

Mike Whincup, COO of Do The Beach and head of design at Galaxy Multi Rides, will oversee all the creative aspects of each attraction. He's an IAAPA-certified attractions executive who was nominated in 2020 as IAAPA young professional of the year.

Franchise partners will also benefit from the experience offered by Do The Beach Adventure Parks Co-Founding Partner, Curt Skallerup, who previously founded and served as CEO of Altitude Trampoline Parks. He grew the company into 107 locations in eight countries before selling to a private equity fund in 2020.

Skallerup is bringing his core executive team with him to Do The Beach Adventure Parks. He also has many long-time relationships with suppliers and franchisees.

"We have a great deal of experience in setting up successful franchises. Our plan is nothing short of making Do The Beach the preeminent operator and franchisor of entertainment concepts throughout the United States," Skallersup said. "Our team brings what we term as "Franchising in a Box". We have extensive experience in finance, real estate, construction, manufacturing and operations, giving us the resources and talent to help franchisees make their business successful.

Interested parties can contact Do The Beach Adventure Parks for detailed information and guidance on how to establish and operate a successful adventure park location in their city.

Do The Beach Adventure Parks is a brand that emphasizes the "entertainment for all," "competitive socializing" and "active entertainment" categories of the Family Entertainment Center sector. Our core values are that the client comes first. Our mission is to provide franchise partners with the tools and know how to make a financial success for their business.

