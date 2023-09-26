Explore Recent Developments in Healthcare Staffing Technology on Advancements Series

Discover how advanced staffing solutions are inspiring positive change for physicians and hospitals.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will educate about improvements in tailored healthcare staffing solutions.

With a look at the state of the healthcare sector, its workers, and current efforts to keep up with an ever-evolving industry, this segment will explore how Open Source MD is providing a pathway to a successful partnership between healthcare providers and facilities.

Viewers will learn how Open Source MD helps to tailor services to the specific needs of both the hospital's characteristics and patient volumes to mitigate fragmentation in care today. Hearing from experts in the field, the show will explore how innovative staffing models provide long-term solutions and stability for hospitals and providers, and how its flexible models are able to account for predictable variations in census.

"We created Open Source MD to address the inefficiencies in hospital medicine that led to cost overruns, budget shortfalls, and staffing shortages," said Dr. David A. Rosen, President and CEO of Open Source MD who went on to say, "Our unique approach improves the quality of care delivered and the physician's overall professional experience".

In addition, spectators will discover how Open Source MD provides a unique opportunity for hospitals and facilities to contract with physicians and extenders to mimic a fully employed model.

"By consolidating working hours and operating as a team, hospitals and facilities can cover various shifts, enabling physicians to work more efficiently and collaboratively, while increasing income," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this with audiences."

About Open Source MD:

OSMD offers a cost-effective solution for hospitals to structure their physician workforce efficiently, addressing various challenges and allowing them to concentrate on their primary mission of providing exceptional healthcare and extending services to their communities. The cost savings allows the hospital to invest in its physician workforce by increasing staffing so that physicians have the time and resources needed to critically think through patient cases, thoroughly document, and discuss diagnoses and treatments with patients and families.

For more information, visit: https://opensourcemd.net/

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

