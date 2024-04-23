Explore Recent Developments in Proteomics Technology on Advancements Series

Discover how advancements in proteomics technology are enabling better patient outcomes.

JUPITER, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in proteomics technology, for the acceleration of early diagnosis and personalized treatment of cancers and major diseases.

With a look at recent developments taking place across health and medicine, this segment will explore the emergence of proteomics technology, proteomics-related advancements, and successful commercialization cases. Viewers will learn how the field of clinical proteomics offers economically viable, convenient, and accessible high-quality early diagnosis solutions, while also playing an innovative role in implementing personalized treatments.

Advancements will educate about Bertis's relentless efforts to implement protein-based clinical solutions in the fight against diseases. Audiences will learn how Bertis combines its capabilities in proteomics research, bioinformatics, and AI technology to overcome the challenging task of commercializing proteomics technology and implement innovative solutions.

"By firmly believing in the value of proteomics technology, Bertis has established a technology framework capable of all stages, leading to commercialization, aiming to provide disease diagnosis and personalized treatment in a higher, more economically viable manner," said Seungman Han, co-CEO of Bertis. "As a leading company in clinical proteomics, we are committed to maximizing the potential of proteomics in real clinical settings through innovative solutions."

Experts will share insights into the utility of proteomics-based medical solutions, such as multi-biomarker cancer early detection blood tests, and will discuss the scalability of clinical proteomics technology.

"We look forward to sharing how proteomics technology-based early screening solutions can be easily accessible in real clinical settings, providing medical benefits to resource-limited individuals," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

Bertis is a pioneer of proteomics-based disease detection and therapy companion diagnostics. Bertis' capabilities range from cancer, non-cancer diseases biomarker discovery, low-cost diagnostics manufacturing and analysis services. Since its incorporation in 2014, the company has been focused on developing and improving technologies for early diagnosis solutions with the most advanced quantitative proteomics research, precision medicine based on discovering companion diagnostic markers, and target discovery for oncology drug development and personalized treatment. Flagship solutions include MASTOCHECK™, the world's first proteomics-based blood test solution for early breast cancer detection, and PASS (Pan-omics Analysis Service & Solution), a platform for integrative analysis of multi-omics data.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

