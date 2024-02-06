Explore Small Store Shopping in Franklin County PA with Boutique Blitz

The chance to win prizes is a bonus. The real reward is in recognizing the value entrepreneurs bring to America's Main Streets. Boutique Blitz stores give a tailored shopping experience--one meant to be personal and not mass-produced. Post this

Boutique Blitz is a way to shop small for apparel and shoes, art, books, and home decor; and all kinds of jewelry and accessories. The chance to win prizes is a bonus. The real reward is in recognizing the value entrepreneurs bring to America's Main Streets. Boutique Blitz stores give a tailored shopping experience--one meant to be personal and not mass-produced. These stores are usually smaller and intimate with hand-crafted or locally made products. Boutique apparel shops bring their owner's twist to national and regional clothing lines and inspire clientele with fresh ideas and personal service.

Beyond the products purchased, shoppers to Main Street encourage entrepreneurship, vitality, and innovation. Boutique and small store owners are bound by a desire to make their community better, building a deeper connection and civic engagement.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau encourages visitors and residents to enjoy great shopping throughout Franklin County and check out the old-fashioned fun of Tic Tac Toe. Guaranteed it will give a fresh perspective on shopping the Main Streets of Franklin County PA.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

Media Contact

Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977, [email protected], ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau