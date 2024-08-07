Explore the Best of the Garden State this Summer with JerseyArt.com's Annual Road Trip Guide

The Jersey Arts Road Trip guide transforms the question of 'Where should we go?' into an enthusiastic 'How soon can I get there? Post this

"The Jersey Arts Road Trip guide highlights a vast variety of unforgettable experiences you can enjoy in the Garden State," said Adam Perle, president and CEO of ArtPride New Jersey. "Locals and visitors alike will find that the guide transforms their question of 'Where should we go?' into an enthusiastic 'How soon can I get there?'"

The Jersey Arts Road Trip guide features popular cultural attractions in 10 New Jersey cities and towns including:

Cape May

Collingswood

Long Beach Island

Montclair

Morristown

New Brunswick

Newark

Princeton

Red Bank

Trenton

"New Jersey is iconic for its many brilliant shore destinations, but the artistic, musical, and cultural experiences found throughout the Garden State are equally as vibrant, sought-after, and engaging for visitors and residents," said Jeff Vasser, the executive director of New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. "Cultural tourism plays an essential role within our state's diverse portfolio, which continues to strengthen and gain incredible momentum."

This summer, discover the diverse and inspiring destinations of New Brunswick, Long Beach Island, and Newark, just to name a few. In New Brunswick, experience Broadway shows, live music and dance, museums, and a vibrant dining scene within a lively downtown district. Long Beach Island offers a warm, welcoming vibe with unique shows and exhibitions by the beach, complemented by delicious eateries and charming shops. Newark boasts an eclectic arts scene and renowned cuisine, perfect for those seeking fine art or urban extravagance. Wherever you go, excitement and adventure await.

Allison Tratner, executive director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, agrees that the arts are a big business in the Garden State. "Jersey Arts Road Trip grew out of the fact that arts destinations statewide draw millions of visitors all year, every year, and are an undeniable economic driver," said Tratner.

ArtPride New Jersey presents Jersey Arts Road Trip as part of its ongoing Discover Jersey Arts initiative designed to increase arts audiences in the state. The program is presented in collaboration with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Grunin Foundation and is supported in part by funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.

To learn more about the Jersey Arts Road Trip guide and check out specific locations, visit www.jerseyarts.com/destinations.

About Discover Jersey Arts

Discover Jersey Arts is a program of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation dedicated to increasing awareness of and participation in the arts statewide. The JerseyArts.com website showcases New Jersey's creative community with feature stories, videos, and podcasts; highlighted events; details on Jersey Arts Membership; and other content. Discover Jersey Arts was cofounded and is supported by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

About the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation

The ArtPride New Jersey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the value of the arts to New Jersey's quality of life, education, and economic vitality through research and a variety of programs and services. For more information about ArtPride, visit ArtPrideNJ.org.

