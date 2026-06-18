Explore the Best of the Garden State this Summer with JerseyArt.com's Annual RoadTrip Guide

Discover the rich cultural experiences across 12 vibrant destination cities across New Jersey. Post this

The Jersey Arts RoadTrip guide features popular cultural attractions in 12 New Jersey cities and towns, including:

Cape May

Collingswood

Jersey City

Long Beach Island

Millville

Montclair

Morristown

New Brunswick

Newark

Princeton

Red Bank

Trenton

"From venturing down charming main streets, exploring America's 250th anniversary historic sites, or attending outdoor art exhibits, New Jersey offers unforgettable cultural road trip experiences around every corner this summer," said New Jersey Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell. "Landmarks and museums to live music and public art, these experiences all play an important role in attracting visitors to the Garden State, while also strengthening our communities. Last year, 27 million visitors engaged in cultural activities across our state, generating $13.7 billion in spending, underscoring the significant role cultural tourism plays in New Jersey's visitor economy."

This summer, discover the diverse and inspiring destinations of Collingswood, Jersey City, and Princeton, just to name a few.

Discover the small-town charm of Collingswood, where the restaurant scene intertwines with a thriving arts community. Treat yourself to quaint dining experiences at renowned establishments like Villa Barone and Sabrina's Cafe. Enrich your cultural journey with lively arts experiences at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, Ritz Theatre Company, or the Perkins Center for the Arts.

Looking for the charm of yesteryear with the pulse of today? Head to Princeton! Explore the area's diverse shopping and enjoy culinary delights at The Bent Spoon and Teresa's Cafe. Immerse yourself in powerful art experiences at Grounds for Sculpture and McCarter Theatre Center. And after a full day of exploration, find rejuvenation at one of Princeton's many welcoming hotels.

Jersey City offers a creative energy all its own. Murals, galleries, and public art shape the streetscape, while spaces like Novado Gallery showcase contemporary work from emerging and established artists. That creative momentum carries into performance, with organizations such as Jersey City Ballet bringing movement and storytelling to every performance. From the art, the food, and the Manhattan skyline views, Jersey City always feels alive in every way.

To learn more about the Jersey Arts RoadTrip guide and check out specific locations, visit www.jerseyarts.com/roadtrip.

About Discover Jersey Arts:

Discover Jersey Arts is a program of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation dedicated to increasing awareness of and participation in the arts statewide. The JerseyArts.com website showcases New Jersey's creative community with feature stories, videos, and podcasts; highlighted events; details on Jersey Arts Membership; and other content. Discover Jersey Arts was cofounded and is supported by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

About the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation:

The ArtPride New Jersey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the value of the arts to New Jersey's quality of life, education, and economic vitality through research and a variety of programs and services. For more information about ArtPride, visit ArtPrideNJ.org.

Photography and Videos:

Photography and YouTube videos for the different destinations can be found on the individual destination pages at www.jerseyarts.com/roadtrip

Social Media Channels:

Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/JerseyArts

@JerseyArts

https://www.facebook.com/ArtPrideNJ

@ArtPrideNJ

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/jerseyarts/

@JerseyArts

LinkedIn -

https://www.linkedin.com/company/artpride-new-jersey-foundation

@ArtPride-New-Jersey-Foundation

YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/c/JerseyArtsTV

ArtPride New Jersey Foundation

432 High Street, First Floor

Burlington, New Jersey 08016

Media Contact

Tanesha Ford, ArtPride New Jersey, 1 609-479-3377 303, [email protected], artpridenj.org

SOURCE ArtPride New Jersey