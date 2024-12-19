Explore the Future of AI Innovation with ADATA at CES 2025

The world's leading memory module and flash memory brand, ADATA Technology, will be showcasing its innovative and high performance products at CES 2025, held Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. The entire ADATA Group including gaming brand XPG and industrial-grade embedded storage brand ADATA Industrial will be exhibiting their latest offerings at the Venetian Las Vegas, booth Titian #2204.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's leading memory module and flash memory brand, ADATA Technology, will be showcasing its innovative and high performance products at CES 2025, held Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. The entire ADATA Group including gaming brand XPG and industrial-grade embedded storage brand ADATA Industrial will be exhibiting their latest offerings at the Venetian Las Vegas, booth Titian #2204.

Visitors can anticipate seeing the following highlights and much more.

AI and Edge Computing:

Industry leading AICORE DDR5 R-DIMM boosts workstation, multitasking, and AI performance.

CUDIMM RGB DDR5 supports major motherboard brands with overclocked speeds up to 9, 733MT /s

/s First glance of commercial XPG offerings with DEFENDER SFF chassis and EDGECORE TFX PSU for future proofed edge computing

Industrial grade SSDs for edge computing and high performance industrial grade DRAM

Innovative technologies:

Industry leading PCIe 5.0 SSD cooling solutions for desktop and laptop platforms

The world's smallest USB4 external SSD.

The industry's first external SSD with magnetic power bank

Gamers and tech connoisseurs will feast their eyes on:

The world's first eco-friendly gaming memory

New PYMCORE SFX series for small form factor chassis with our highest power density to date

Full line-up of chassis series from ITX to ATX

Best of all, this is just a small selection of product highlights ADATA, XPG, and ADATA Industrial will be bringing to Las Vegas. Visitors can expect many more surprises and insights into an AI future and digital lifestyle.

Those who cannot visit in person are welcome to experience ADATA CES 2025 Digital from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10 at https://event.adata.com/CES2025. ADATA wants you to feel the excitement and looking forward to seeing you soon!

ADATA CES 2025 Booth Information

Event period: 1/7 (Tuesday) - 1/10 (Friday)

Exhibition location: Level 2, The Venetian Las Vegas.

Booth number: Titian # 2204

About ADATA – Innovating the Future

ADATA Technology is the world's second-largest manufacturer of DRAM memory and branded solid state drives, ranked top 25 among Best Taiwan Global Brands. ADATA's main product lines include memory modules, solid state drives, other consumer-grade memory products, and industrial solutions. The company has also branched into electric vehicles, AI AMR robots, and gaming with its XPG brand. ADATA's products have garnered wide international acclaim over the years including iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Taiwan Excellence awards. ADATA has also been honored for its commitment to employee welfare and corporate social responsibility, including with "Great Place to Work Certification™" for its Taiwan, China, US, Brazil, and Mexico offices as well as the "Best Workplaces in Asia™," "Best Workplaces in Greater China™," and "Best Workplaces in Taiwan™" awards. Since 2020, ADATA has been recognized with the "Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards" and "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" awards for five consecutive years. Looking to the future, ADATA remains committed to its sustainable vision of "Innovate Today, Embrace Tomorrow." The company continues to embody the "hummingbird spirit" as it uses innovative technology to create a smart and colorful life for people everywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.adata.com.

