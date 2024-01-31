Explore the Missing Links of Beauty, Skin, Hair and Joint Wellness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover the innovations in joint health and beauty formulations and learn from the experts as they demonstrate the science behind innovative ingredients backed by science. Attendees will gain insights into the connections between beauty, skin, hair and joint wellness. The featured speakers will discuss how to match trending product concepts to innovative and science-based ingredients, and more.
TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for a Virtual Valentine's Event you won't want to miss!
Explore the top demands from consumers for joint health and beauty formulations and how a single formulation can address both bone/joint health and hair/skin/nails in this insightful webinar. Consumers of every generation are seeking supplementation and self-care for health, aging, mobility, beauty and wellness. Of the supplement usage categories, bone/joint health and hair/skin/nails rank in the top six demands from consumers. Connect the science of building blocks for joint mobility and beauty offering formulators and marketers a unique opportunity.
A single formulation for dual applications allows consumers to minimize multiple products and pills. Create relevant and effective formulations with powders, solid doses, topicals and gummies that answer consumer demands with safety and quality.
Register for this webinar to discover the innovations in joint health and beauty formulations and learn from the experts as they demonstrate the science behind innovative ingredients such as OptiMSM® and Celadrin®.
Join Ari Mackler, PhD, MBA, Scientific Advisory Board Member, Stauber Performance Ingredients; and Eric Ciappio, PhD, RD, Strategic Development Manager, Balchem, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Explore the Missing Links of Beauty, Skin, Hair and Joint Wellness.
