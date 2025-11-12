Explore Worldwide Unveils its Top Travel Trends for 2026

"We are seeing a real shift in how people are thinking about spending their time, and the results show that micro-retirements are not a far-off dream, but there is real demand for them right now," says Katy Rockett, Explore's Regional Director of North America. Post this

In addition to value-driven travel, Explore points to micro-retirements, hidden seasons, chasing solar eclipses and astrotourism, next-gen family travel, off peak time-tripping, wellness and restorative adventure, and the growth of cycling adventures as key trends for the coming year.

Rise of the Micro-retirements

Workers in the United States are rethinking traditional retirement, with growing interest in "micro-retirements," or so-called career breaks taken before traditional retirement age to prioritize travel. "We are seeing a real shift in how people are thinking about spending their time, and the results show that micro-retirements are not a far-off dream, but there is real demand for them right now," says Katy Rockett, Explore's Regional Director of North America.

According to a new survey commissioned by Explore and conducted by OnePoll of 2,000 individuals, four out of five Americans (80%) are interested in and ready to take an extended break within the next two years. The results showed that 41% said they would take a sabbatical specifically to travel and for the extended time off to last one to three months. Explore has also seen a 23% year-on-year increase in customers booking trips lasting more than eight days.

When asked about destinations, results favored Europe-based sabbaticals (34%), followed by locales across North America (33%), Australia (16%) and Asia (15%).

"Off Peak Time-tripping" and "Non-viral" Destinations

Enter the "hidden season:" Off-season periods that offer equally awe-inspiring alternatives with often more affordable rates and less crowds. Examples range from golden autumns in Japan and spring blossoms in Morocco, to summer safaris in Zimbabwe and Asia in green season .

In 2026 travelers will also break free from the algorithms and crowd-sourced hot spots to seek out less-traveled corners of popular countries like Japan's lesser-known Kyushu Island. Rockett said: "We're also seeing lesser-known destinations and regions ranking high in bookings such as Colombia's Coffee Triangle, northern Laos, and inland Croatia all attracting interest. Bookings show Laos is up 20% year-on-year; Mongolia up 64%; Estonia up 58%; Georgia up 45%; and Zimbabwe up 89%" for North American travelers.

Rail revival

The rise of overland travel is set to continue into 2026, with more travelers opting for rail journeys over short-haul flights. Rocket continues, "We're seeing phenomenal growth in rail-based adventures, which is a clear reflection of the wider trend towards more sustainable and experiential forms of travel. Travelers want to slow down and take in more of the journey itself, and rail provides that sense of adventure and connection to the landscape that flights can't offer."

Explore Worldwide bookings for rail journeys have surged 25% year-over-year overall. Future rail bookings overall are up 41% compared with last year (2024). Among the fastest-growing trips are some of Explore's most iconic rail adventures including the Simply Japan (42% year-over-year); India's Kolkata to Amritsar journey (up 21%); and the Venice to Rome by Rail plus Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast is up 22%.

Umbraphilia & Astrotourism

Astrotourism is set to shine even brighter in 2026, particularly among umbraphiles (or eclipse chasers) as the total solar eclipse arcs mainland Europe for the first time in nearly 30 years. Combining cosmic spectacle with cultural discovery, eclipse travel continues to capture the imagination of travelers seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences that put life, quite literally, in perspective, commented Rockett.

Explore's data shows strong international interest in the company's five tailor-made eclipse adventures, which will take travelers to some of the best vantage points in Spain, Iceland, and Greenland.

Around 75% of bookings for Spain's eclipse tours come from UK travelers, while half of the Iceland eclipse departures are made up of US travelers. Across both destinations, the average traveler age is 65, with solo travelers accounting for just over 40% of bookings and first-time Explore customers making up around 32%.

"Explore's eclipse tours have proven to be incredibly popular this year," said Rockett. "The first set for 2026 tours went on sale in May of this year, and sold out by mid-July, showing a clear indication of how popular these experiences are." Explore just announced 2027 eclipse trips, which are bookable now, giving travelers the chance to plan for these once-in-a-lifetime celestial experiences.

For additional dark sky experiences, travelers booking one of Explore's newest tours to Algeria will spend a comprehensive two-week journey from the vibrant city of Constantine with its nearby ancient cities of Tipaza, Timgad and Dijemila, to the Algerian Sahara, with a few nights spent camping under a star-filled skies. Departures available starting in March 2026.

Next-Gen Family Travel

Explore is seeing a rise in parents who are inviting their adult children along on their adventures and often covering costs. These multi-generational journeys offer a fresh dynamic on family travel through an adult lens, using travel as a new form of inheritance as they pass down experiences and memories over material items.

"Families are willing to invest more than ever to keep family vacation experience alive, turning travel into a meaningful way to stay connected across generations, and this is also evident for Explore," shares Rockett. "We're seeing a really exciting shift in year-on-year sales of family adventure travel generally, up 106% heading into 2026 from the U.S. market."

Explore found that families are also seeking epic milestone adventures for their next trip to farther-flung locales. The most popular destinations in Explore's growing family program speak to this trend, with Egypt trending up 72%, along with Belize (up 71%), Sri Lanka (up 34%), Botswana (up 24%), and the Maldives up 69% companywide. These longer-haul, higher-value destinations show that families are increasingly willing to invest in more meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences together.

Find out more about Explore's complete 2026 travel trends here. Additionally, for more on Explore's tours, including those new for 2026, visit www.exploreworldwide.com.

About Explore Worldwide: Explore Worldwide has over 40 years' experience in providing exciting and authentic small-group travel experiences from cultural discovery trips to hiking and cycling adventures. With over 400 trips in 100 countries, Explore's expertly crafted itineraries combined with award-winning tour leaders, small group sizes and a commitment to responsible travel ensure unforgettable travel experiences. Explore has immersive, sustainable travel in its DNA, achieving B Corp Certification, and as a founding signatory of the Glasgow Declaration with one of the leading Climate Action Plans in the industry. In 2022, Explore Worldwide completed the largest carbon-measurement project in the industry, to date, and is now working toward reducing the carbon emissions of its tours by 50% by 2030.

